TEDx finalizes student speakers, sets conference date for April 18

Sarah Konrad puts on her coat afterschool. Konrad said she is excited for the upcoming conference, which is scheduled for April 18.

Rhea Acharya
February 20, 2020

According to Sarah Konrad, TEDx president and junior, the club recently finalized the date for their upcoming conference: It is now set to be on April 18 in the Studio Theater from noon to 4 p.m.
 
Additionally, Konrad said the club decided the student speakers for the conference following the speakers audition that took place on Jan. 30. She said the selected speakers are sophomore Sowmya Chundi and juniors Uredoojo Agada, Drew Sanchez and Jessica Frazer.
 
According to Konrad, the central topic for this conference will be “Leap Before You Look,” so all talks will relate in some way to this theme
 
Allison Hargrove, TEDx co-sponsor and social studies teacher, said, “I am really excited for the upcoming conference. I think the leadership team has really done a lot of good work leading up to this event, and I think it will be a success. Plus, I really like the theme.”
