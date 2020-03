People should take COVID-19 situation seriously by practicing social distancing For the past few days, my social media feed has been completely flooded with posts about COVID-19. From people joking about cheap flight prices to memes about online classes, it’s clear that humor has been an important coping mechanism for…

Carmel Clay Schools to take preventative measures against COVID-19 With recent coronavirus (COVID-19) cases arising in the United States and a few cases in Indiana, Carmel community members are curious about the steps Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) will take during this time. Superintendent Michael Beresford said CCS will continue…

In light of local, global outbreaks, administration must take steps to make school safer The information in this issue—originally scheduled for publication on March 20—was written and produced prior to news regarding school cancellation from the COVID-19 virus. Some information may be outdated or inaccurate as a result. Student staff members worked hard to…

Spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) does not excuse increased racist behaviors, anti-Chinese sentiment As an introvert, I have always been aware of the times when I have cleared my throat in a silent room or coughed more than two times in a single class period. But now, as a person of Chinese descent,…

COVID-19 is a nightmare and I can’t wake up I’m writing this at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, and I’ve just gotten news that Gov. Holcomb declared all Indiana schools to remain closed until May 1. Maybe I’m just emotional, but my heart is broken. We all made…