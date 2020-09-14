Science Bowl to begin tryouts, determine teams

Noah Tan, Science Bowl president and senior, sits in the CHS library during school. According to Tan, Science Bowl will mainly function virtually this year due to COVID-19.

In the upcoming months, Science Bowl will have tryouts to determine the A, B and C teams. The first three meetings were call-out meetings for virtual-only students, Carmel cohort students and Greyhound cohort students, according to president and senior Noah Tan, who organizes and leads meetings for the club. The next few meetings, Tan said, will consist of tryouts that will end by fall break in October.

Unlike past years, Science Bowl club meetings and tryouts will be held virtually. Where the prospective club members would usually be able to eat food and use a buzzer system around the desks in head sponsor Virginia Kundrat’s room in B214, many of the meetings will be restricted to calls over Zoom because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Although the meetings may look different, Kundrat said the purpose of the first few meetings is the same from any other year. Students will experience mock competitions and pick their own areas of interest while Science Bowl officers Tan, Jack Liu, Nathan Ou, Aneesh Dasgupta and Jacob Zhang determine team chemistry.

“(The purpose of the meetings is) just to expose them to the competition and try to experience a simulated competition with Zoom. That’s how they did their Nationals this summer, they did it through Zoom, so we’ll try to do something similar for the club practices,” Kundrat said.