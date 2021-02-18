CHS Men’s Basketball defeats Warren Central as Women’s Cheerleading thrills

Women’s Sideline cheer thrills in the biggest crowd they have had since COVID-19 hit last March. While Peter Suder led CHS with 26 points against Warren Central, the crowd’s reactions helped the team cheer. As we are in state title season, senior Trinity Griffin said, “My Favorite part about cheer is how close I get with the other girls in the cheer program. As well as watching the teams grow in skill.”

Over the season, they have been through COVID-19 adversity gaining as a team.

This season has presented its own challenges, but this game was a bit of relief. Junior Kindle Holt said, “Wearing a mask while cheering is difficult inside the gym. But the game on Friday was fun to even be at. We haven’t had a big crowd since the last march, right before (COVID-19) hit. So it was very exciting for cheerleaders, and I’m sure the players and fans,” she said.

Their next cheer event will be at Crispus Attucks on Tuesday, 2/23. For more information on how to watch games and cheer, check out Jim Inskeep’s Twitter to find out how to watch each cheer team online. By Andrew Caito