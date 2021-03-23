Yearbook staff to work on supplement pages

The Pinnacle Yearbook staff is beginning work on pages for the yearbook supplement.

According to Lauren Green, Pinnacle editor in chief and senior, the supplement will include content from spring sports and events.

Staff adviser Claire Burke said “We’re (also) on the fly switching if we see a certain trend or (think of) coverage of something we want to include that happened during the year, that we didn’t cover and in the book, and we think that students might want to remember.”

Burke said the yearbook staff is gathering content simultaneous to editors designing the pages where the content will be located.

Sales for the yearbook have closed, but if a student has not ordered their book yet, they will have the chance to purchase one in the coming months on a “first-come, first-served” basis.