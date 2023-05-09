IB English connects literature to global issues

Junior Gabby Saber is pictured reading a novel. Kareena Young says she enjoys IB English due to it showing her new ideas and perspectives in literature.

Among the many English classes offered here, IB English is one that is included in the IB diploma. This class is open to all in the 11 to 12 building and focuses on learning how to approach many different literary texts from an analytical perspective. This course also differs from other English courses here due to it being a two year long course that is needed for students to accomplish the International Baccalaureate program.

“Students in IB literature very quickly find community in the classroom as they work together to confront serious issues through honest conversation and intensive reading,” English teacher Austin Flynn said.

Along with this, certain aspects of the author’s life are taken into consideration to explain certain factors within their writing. Junior Kareena Young, who is enrolled in this course, speaks on why she decided to take the course,

“I ultimately chose IB English because I enjoyed how the things we read are connected to global issues seen today or previously,” she said.

This class teaches valuable life skills to all who take it. Skills that will last them through college, and through their whole lives. When asked if her favorite part of the course, Young comments,

“I love how we read so many different texts, I love how it exposes ke to new ideas, different perspectives, and different writing that I have previously seen.”