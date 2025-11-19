  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
Katelyn Chen & Marianne Guo
The price of convenience: What drives fast food choices
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Teen caregivers: balancing homework and home care
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Strive for JOMO instead of FOMO
Guest Essay: Supporting the arts through the Teen Artist in Residence program
Government shutdown highlights normalization of dysfunction in American politics
Special flavors signal the season
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Associate Superintendent Greg Brown voices his opinion about an issue during the Oct. 27 CCS school board meeting.
CCS school board to address AI in technology at schools
Andrew Murray, AP 2D Art teacher, advises a student on their project during his SSRT period. He said, “It stinks. All of our classes are smaller, we don't have as many art classes anymore because students don't have to take it.”
New diploma requirements and subsequent creation of AP course to impact student experience
Science Bowl members prepare for the national competition in April. Qian said, "At practices, we read packets and utilize an array of strategies to maximize the speed and accuracy of each buzz. Outside of team practices, we study by ourselves for our respective subjects.”
Science Bowl to finalize B and C-Teams by December
Club members at Artist’s Association are introduced to the “Inktober” activity on Oct. 14. The club members improved their inking skills at the club meeting. “Doing the gallery walk at the end of the meeting was fun because we got to see what everyone drew,” Li said.
Artist’s Association to host blind drawing activity on Nov. 11
Best Buddies members pose for a photo at the costume party on Oct. 27. “Best Buddies is such a welcoming club and everyone can and should join,” Lammers said. “Come to any events you’re able to and there will be food, activities and friendship.”
Best Buddies nears annual Friendsgiving
Senior Naaman Duckworth poses with fellow protesters at the No Kings rally on Oct. 18. According to No Kings, more than 7 million people participated in protests across the country. (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth)
Students, teacher use No Kings protests as means to practice civic engagement
Junior Fatoumata Balde reads during SSRT on Oct. 27. Balde said, "Reading is important because it strengthens comprehension and writing skills."
English teacher, students identify consequences of widespread literacy crisis
Senior Mallory Wingenroth pets one of the cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County on Oct. 19. “I get volunteer hours, but more importantly, I think it just boosts my serotonin and I love working with animals,” Wingenroth said.
Student volunteers, employer, discuss meaningful impacts made at local shelter through volunteering
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Photo Essay: Men’s Varsity Basketball preseason practice session on Oct.30
Senior Vishal Shankar hits a forehand at the men's tennis State championship on Oct. 18. Shankar went on to win his match 6-4 in two sets. This helped Carmel claim their victory over Homestead 3-2 and bring home the state title.
Athlete Spotlight: Vishal Shankar on winning the men’s tennis State championship
Sadie Foley passes the baton to a teammate during the 3200 meter relay at the IHSAA annual girls state track and field finals in Indianapolis, held on June 7, 2025. [Submitted: Sadie Foley]
Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Senior Taylor Thomas practices her dance routine during a dress rehearsal on Nov. 4. Thomas performed her routine during Carmel High School’s dance recital, “Between the Lines,” on Nov. 5.
Between the Lines Photo Gallery
Sophomore Maisan Hasan as Dracula stabs sophomore Tomiwa Adewoye as Thomas Seward onstage in “Dracula.” The dress rehearsal took place on Oct. 29 in the studio theater.
Q&A with director, actor, assistant stage manager on “Dracula”
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Strive for JOMO instead of FOMO

Aidah Brown
November 19, 2025

In a world where we’re constantly tuned in and incessantly notified, simply the idea of missing out is enough to create anxiety for many. That worry has a name: FOMO, or the fear of missing out. But there’s a counterforce to this modern gut wrenching unease, which is the joy of missing out, or JOMO. While it might sound impossible to achieve, the notion acts as a reclamation of peace in an overstimulated society. 

JOMO is the experience of contentment through the release of distress over what others are doing elsewhere. It’s the satisfaction of turning down a night out because you’d rather read or spend time with family.  It’s the knowledge that you don’t need to do everything to feel valid or happy.

Catherine Guo

Unfortunately, this mindset is a rarity in today’s society. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook just add fuel to the fire of FOMO. With every scroll, you see a glimpse into someone’s “perfect” life. Whether it’s a post about college admissions or a new beauty hack, often we are reminded of what could be. With teenagers spending an average of 4.8 hours daily on social media, this reminder can begin to reprogram their brains. It’s no wonder people feel a pressure to be everywhere and do everything. Even Aaron Burr wanted to be “in the room where it happened,” and that was before the influence of social media.

When doubts rooted in FOMO arise, it’s important to turn to JOMO. Ask yourself if missing out is always a loss, or if there is also a gain. Embracing JOMO doesn’t mean declining all social invitations. Rather, it’s about intentionally choosing how you spend your time. Whether that results in hanging out with friends or staying home and having a self care night, the choice is made with your best interest in mind. When conforming to FOMO, choices are made by considering everyone else but yourself. This creates unhealthy behaviors and patterns that may be difficult to overcome. JOMO offers freedom from your own thoughts and pressures. 

In the end, JOMO is all about presence. When you stop worrying about what others are doing, you start living in the moment. This presence leads to an enhanced life, with more instances of little happinesses. Regular disengagement gives your brain and spirit a needed break. I encourage everyone to catch their breath and simply find the good in missing out. Who knows, you might find joy where you were too distracted to notice it before.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Aidah Brown at [email protected].

Related Posts:

  • Stop calling selfishness self-care “You don’t owe anyone anything.” But you do.  A couple of weeks ago, I found myself scrolling amid the self-care side of TikTok. I saw the usual videos praising the idea of protecting your peace, setting boundaries and, of course,…
  • Q&A with director, cast member, stage manager on Studio One Acts Director and senior Luke Boyce How did you get involved with theater? I did a lot of theater as a kid and then I got involved with CHS Theater because one of my friends actually encouraged me to audition for…
  • Recent political assassinations spur conservative activism For sophomore Christian Powell, traditional conservative values guide his politics.  “I would consider myself a traditional conservative. I’m very open-minded and I have some libertarian values. I don’t call myself a Republican because I believe both sides have corruption. (Some…
