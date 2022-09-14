Sneak peek at newly renovated CCPL before Grand Reopening on Oct. 1

CCPL to organize Chinese Mooncake Festival on Sept. 10 On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Chinese Mooncake Festival is set to take place. This event, organized by the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL), will take place in Midtown Plaza. Dawn Boarman, organizer of the event and member of CCPL, is…

Auditorium reopening soon as construction continues around CHS The Dale E. Graham auditorium should reopen soon, according to Principal Tim Phares. “We are hopeful that a lot of the (construction projects) will start to open back up on time—for example, the auditorium,” Phares said. “That’s been about six…

Academic Super Bowl to host call-out meeting Oct. 5 Academic Super Bowl is to start the new academic year. According to staff sponsor James Ziegler, the club will host a call-out meeting on Oct. 5 that will give students a chance to learn about the club and sign up…

Men’s cross country team adjusting to changes, competes in Sectionals Oct. 8 The men’s cross country team will compete against Guerin on Oct. 5. The team is preparing for Sectionals on Oct. 8. Patton Lee, men’s runner and junior, said he is expecting a lot from himself and others on the team…

With upcoming Palladium performance, learn more about We Have All Music (WHAM) We Have All Music (WHAM) is a nonprofit group started by a group of students at this school in September of 2021. According to founder and senior Brayden Meng, it began because of a love of music and a want…