Sneak peek at newly renovated CCPL before Grand Reopening on Oct. 1

Archit Kalra, Jillian Moore, Chenyao Liu, and Raghav Sriram
September 15, 2022

Front+Entrance
Gallery|24 Photos
Chenyao Liu
Main Entrance: The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) is finishing up with construction. The CCPL will host a Grand Reopening on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m.
13

Related Posts: