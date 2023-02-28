PTO discusses staff appreciation, upcoming events

Hibba Mahmood
February 28, 2023
The PTO has begun to plan out events for the rest of the year, including the dress closet. The dress closet is still continuing and allows anyone who needs a prom dress to have access to one. PTO president Wendy Harlow said members will be providing a variety of items for those in need.
“The dress closest is where there are a bunch of prom dresses for anyone who needs one,” she said. “They also have purses and accessories.”
Furthermore, PTO member Kim Foote said that the hospitality members of the PTO will be doing staff appreciation for the engineering and technology, family and consumer science and the science department. The hospitality members work together to coordinate treats and all aspects of staff appreciation.
“Next month we will be doing it a little bit differently,” she said. “We are giving out treat bags to all of the (special education) aids, and since there are so many of them we will be giving out some thank you bags as well.”
Foote will go around the school with a cart to give the different departments treats.
“We will have it out in one or two locations for them to come to pick it up,” she said.
Staff appreciation is due to continue throughout the rest of the school year with different departments each month.
