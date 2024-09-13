Graphic Perspective: Resume Building

“Love Island USA, Season 6” is peak reality television. It has all the key elements necessary to make a show that is not only easy to watch but also incredibly compelling and fascinating. I had never watched “Love Island USA”…

Q&A with Principal Tim Phares on student complaints

Principal Tim Phares What are the proper channels for students to suggest changes to school policies? We have lots of students at different times that want to share ideas or concerns about policies, so there’s lots of different avenues to…