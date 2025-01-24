Children’s museums: A return to curiosity and wonder

Many children despise typical museums. The thought of being dragged to a museum to silently admire art or history seems tortuous to some. Although many teenagers never grew out of this phase, I have come to appreciate the power, knowledge and beauty found in museums. Now, I anticipate museum visits and find adventures within this matured perspective.

My view of museums shifted as a child when I first visited the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. The Children’s Museum is no typical museum; there are no dust-covered artifacts lining the hallways to be nodded at and brushed past. This museum was unique in its approach, one that had me in awe from the second I entered. The museum has a hands-on approach, which is designed to spark child-like curiosity and wonder within all audiences. There are many unconventional exhibits such as the dinosphere, spaceship and historic carousel. These interactive exhibitions in non-traditional museums foster a love for learning in children.

Hands-on exploration unlocks both sides of the brain, which engages cognitive growth. This growth is essential for basic daily functions as well as developing life skills like problem solving. Through sensory play and learning, the brain forms stronger connections and retains information better. Unique museum experiences can contribute to the development of children and even teenagers. Museum goers will remember skills gained and connections made due to the dynamic aspect of the museum.

Interactive exhibits not only allow for more engaging museum visits, but also provide learning-by-doing opportunities. These exhibits allow children to display critical thinking, collaboration and creativity. The interactive nature also caters to diverse learning styles and offers a personalized learning experience. By encouraging museum-goers to explore, experiment and solve tasks independently, they contextualize and process the knowledge they consume.

Children’s museums are also perfect environments for fostering wonder and creativity. The immersive setting provides an atmosphere that welcomes questions and further investigation. These places challenge children to imagine new possibilities in safe and engaging settings. By combining learning opportunities with play, children’s museums allow kids to express their creativity with no constraint.

Our education system thrives on the standardization and structure of learning. Each class period can blend together, feeling like the same nightmare on repeat. This monotony often robs students of a positive learning experience. For some, learning becomes associated with boredom, stress and pressure. This mindset is incredibly dangerous as learning is a lifelong process, one that should be enjoyed.

To combat this, it is imperative to incorporate play and fun into learning. Many children’s museums achieve this through the creation of many hands-on, active and captivating exhibits. Through play, students can take risks and challenge existing limits, all while engaging in self-directed learning. Correlating fun with learning alleviates the toxic pressures and expectations often placed on educational experiences.

Students and institutions like museums should continue challenging stereotypes placed on learning and education in order to spur the return to youthful curiosity. In a world where curiosity is often suppressed, unconventional museums celebrate the wonder and innovation needed to change the world.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Aidah Brown at [email protected].