CCRC to host military academy and ROTC panel on Jan. 29

Bringing in the start of the new year and the new semester, the CCRC planned several events, including a military academy and a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) panel on Jan. 29. This annual event will be available to students during SSRT, and parents are welcome to attend, CCRC programming coordinator Melinda Stephan said.

”It’s not an evening program, but parents are welcome to come.” Stephan said. “I learn something new every time I do it.”

Several representatives from various military academies will attend, such as a Westpoint representative, local senator offices for the congressional nominations, parents of students in an academy, a member of the ROTC, and many others willing to give information about these programs.

“Each year, there’s typically a turnout of 40-50 people attending this event,” Stephan said. ”I’d love to have all of the academies represented, but the fact that I have navy and westpoint–I usually have air force but I’m still working on that–that’s probably the most stressful part, just trying to make sure we have a good panel.”

"Right now I feel really good about the panel I have," she said. "If I can add one or two more people for a couple more perspectives that'd be fine, but it's not terribly hard." By Kaitlyn Aubrey.












