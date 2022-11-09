Health center nurses begin seeing common winter illnesses, discuss involvement in student health

Avery Carlisle
November 17, 2022
Registered nurse Amy Fletchall said common winter illnesses are increasing here.
“The flu is going around, along with Covid and other viral illnesses,” she said. “Our main focus at this point in the school year is seeing students because of the increase in flu and virus illness activity.”
Junior Maya Nakar said she is aware of the illnesses spreading around the school and believes they are caused by the seasons.
She said, “During the change in seasons, everyone is sick. I remember this one week where I could feel people coughing on me and there wasn’t a single second where I couldn’t hear someone sneezing or coughing. Overall, the (illnesses) tend to fluctuate where either everyone is sick or it’s a very few amount of the students.”
Fletchall said she understands the limits the health center has when it comes to caring for students.
“We assess the students based on symptoms they report. (A) fever (of) 100.4 is the district’s guideline for sending students home, but we look at all symptoms to determine whether students are well enough to remain at school. Nurses are required to speak with a parent or guardian before sending students home due to illness,” she said.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/04/health/flu-rsv-virus-activity-ramps-up
0
Related Posts:
- Health center prepares for new school year, Senior Class immunizations Registered Nurse Amy Fletchall said the health center’s main focus throughout the beginning of the year is to deal with the many illnesses and viruses going around. She said, “It’s a pretty typical start of the school year. Every time…
- Chard Reid, Prairie Trace Elementary Assistant Principal, returns to CHS as first Internship Coordinator Chard Reid, incoming Internship Coordinator What led up to you becoming an Internship Coordinator? Well, just my experience at CHS was a piece that I think has prepared me for this role and then also just what I've been doing…
- Students, nurse share impacts of seasonal allergies to everyday life Sophomore Dolly Metzger deals with seasonal allergies. They said allergies affect their day-to-day life and make them hesitant to do some activities. “I deal with allergies every day of my life,” Metzger said. “Sometimes, I wake up and I just…
- Involved students debate benefits, deficits of a culture of academic pressure, validation According to the National Library of Medicine, there is a correlation between symptoms of anxiety and depression and academic stress. With the second month of school beginning, students have observed that CHS has a noticeable culture of academic success and…
- Club Spotlight: Sprinkle of Joy Annabelle Yang, Sprinkle of Joy President and senior What made you want to join this club initially? Before my freshman year, when I was looking at club lists, I really wanted to join a baking club because when I was a…
- Performers discuss difficulties of competitive environments, nervousness Alyssa Fuhrman, Ambassadors member and senior, said individual competitions can cause nerves for her because of a variety of factors. She is in show choir and she said she has the opportunity to compete with a group a lot, but…