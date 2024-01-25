  • THE WALK OF CHAMPIONS WILL BE RESECHEDULED
  • THE WINTER FORMAL HAS BEEN RESECHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, FEB. 10 FROM 8 TO 10 P.M.
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • IN CASES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES WILL BE SENT OUT BY CCS VIA EMAIL, SMS OR PHONE CALLS
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Ancestry.com’s 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Glory and Gold
Glory and Gold
Spelling It Out
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Striking Out
Time spent together should be cherished, spent offline
Time spent together should be cherished, spent offline
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.s
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.’s
Korean American Student Association (KASA) members plays yutnori, a traditional Korean game played during Lunar New Year. Gina Kong, club president and sophomore, said, I thought that KASA was going to be a very interesting and unique idea that we could introduce to our entire school...It shows a lot about Korean culture, and as K-pop has become more and more popular, we have begun to see a greater interest in Korean Culture as well.
Club Spotlight: Korean American Student Association (KASA)
Q&A: New FAFSA legislation with college and career programming coordinator
Q&A: New FAFSA legislation with college and career programming coordinator
Elegant Ice Creations workers sculpt a reindeer on Jan. 19 at the Arts & Design District. From 4 to 8 p.m., the artists worked on and showcased their ice carvings.
Carmel’s Festival of Ice to present art to community from Jan. 19 to 21
January 2024 Interactive News Briefs
January 2024 Interactive News Briefs
The Palladium adds a new Palladiscope experience, The Towering Nutcracker, which is displayed from Nov. 15, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024. This experience was showcased as a magical backdrop to the Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Carter Green.
Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Students in Early Childhood Education reflect on importance of board games, effect on development
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
In honor of Letter Writing Week, students discuss importance of penpals on friendships
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Students, Korean-American Student Association club sponsor discuss exploring Korean culture, Korean-American identities
Junior Chris Gabriel practices for his Hoosier FC boy’s team before an Indy indoor Off The Wall soccer game. “Practice can be really rough, but the effort I see in my team regardless of winning or losing is incredibly motivating,” said Gabriel.
Students, coach discuss misconceptions due to appearance, attitude on performance
Sophie Ramos, Carmel women’s Icehounds player and junior, watches a hockey match through the glass. When asked about peoples reaction to her playing hockey, Ramos said, Sometimes people are just like ‘Oh I wouldn’t expect that from you’ or they’ll say ‘I didn’t know women’s hockey was a thing.
Women’s hockey players continue to navigate male-dominated sport
On Ice
On Ice
As CHS undergoes its third turf generation, students, athletic director navigates impacts of artificial turf
As CHS undergoes its third turf generation, students, athletic director navigates impacts of artificial turf
Anderson Kopp, swimmer and junior, swims in the meet against North Central. Coach Burchill said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Warrior Invitational on Jan. 19
Sophomore Tiffany Gao skates competitively at several different competitions. Gao said, I do love competing because you get to express yourself through your music and choreography. (Submitted Photo: Tiffany Gao)
Athlete Spotlight: sophomore Tiffany Gao on competitive ice skating
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Sophomores Hannah Sevening and Luke Boyce rehearse their act on Jan. 17. Boyce and Sevening were in the duo musical category. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana Thespians State Conference on Jan. 19-20. “We had a lot of fun rehearsing together,” Boyce said.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomores Hannah Sevening and Luke Boyce rehearse their act on Jan. 17. Boyce and Sevening were in the duo musical category. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana Thespians State Conference on Jan. 19-20. “We had a lot of fun rehearsing together,” Boyce said.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Review: “Love Actually” is messy and hard to follow at times, but its message and charm make it a timeless holiday classic [MUSE]
Review: “Love Actually” is messy and hard to follow at times, but its message and charm make it a timeless holiday classic [MUSE]
Review: The “Red Rising” saga tells a legendary story [MUSE]
Review: The “Red Rising” saga tells a legendary story [MUSE]
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Wordle: January 24
Wordle: January 24
Mini Crossword: January 23
Mini Crossword: January 23
Word Search: January 22
Word Search: January 22
Mini Crossword: January 22
Mini Crossword: January 22
Wordle: January 21
Wordle: January 21
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

3
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]

Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]

4
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students

Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students

5
Wordle: January 12

Wordle: January 12

More in PERSPECTIVES
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting

Time spent together should be cherished, spent offline

Jasmine Zhang
January 25, 2024
Time+spent+together+should+be+cherished%2C+spent+offline

When my friends and I would hang out during family get-togethers, the first thing we’d do—without fail—was pull out the “Monopoly” board. Then we’d indulge in several hours of yelling and screaming at one another. These arguments included several under-the-table negotiations that were not in the rulebook and baseless threats to our friendships. If we ever got tired of “Monopoly” or we felt that our friendships were genuinely being threatened by the game, we’d put the board away and play cards. Before we were old enough to play Monopoly or cards, we reveled in other ways: We played “The Floor is Lava” at our neighborhood playgrounds, re-enacted scenes from “Harry Potter” or some other fantastical world, tried craft tutorials or ran around pretending to be pirates. 

It’s hard to tell when we stopped these activities. Age was a definite factor in the things we did when we were little, but “Monopoly” and cards are ageless. Looking back, it’s apparent things changed because of the pandemic. We weren’t allowed to hang out because of the lockdown, so we gravitated to FaceTime. We couldn’t do anything we’d normally do; it was impossible to play “Monopoly,” cards, board games or any other in-person activities. We could bake cookies together or do puzzles together on FaceTime, but it just wasn’t the same. Instead, we began to find activities we could do online—video games, “Jackbox,” “Skribbl,” etc.— and those activities ended up being the majority of what we did when we “hung out” during lockdown. 

Helena Wang

We emerged from the pandemic into, what it seemed like, a new digital era. At this point, we all had our own phones and social media accounts and were glued to them like everyone else. The world had certainly changed, and we were uncertain if it was for the better. When I hung out with my friends in person for the first time after the pandemic, we still played “Monopoly,” but we ended up playing video games an hour later. The “Monopoly” board and plastic figurines were left abandoned on the coffee table. The change was noticeable; we played non-digital games less and less and gravitated more to the activities online. We would scroll on social media together, play video games or watch YouTube together. 

We still have the same amount of fun when we hang out as before the pandemic, but more often than not, we’ll find ourselves at some point—still sitting on the same couch—not talking to one another, all just scrolling on our individual phones or texting other people, until someone asks if we want to play another round of some online game. The “Monopoly” board still comes out from time to time and so does the deck of cards, but it’s less. Even when we were playing something that wasn’t online, we’d still manage to incorporate phones into that activity. There’s noticeably less connectivity in person, for lack of better words, when we hang out together.

Phones and social media do a lot of great things; so do online activities. You can have a lot of fun playing video games with your friends or watching TikTok together, and activities being online means you can connect with people who aren’t near you, which is beneficial for friends you want to talk to but could have moved away or couldn’t make it to hang out in person. Regardless, we should all be more mindful when we’re around other people that we’re actually around other people. Online activities can be done anywhere; you don’t need to be hanging out in person to participate. We should cherish the time we get to actually be with our friends and family and put our phones down for a while. Then, maybe, we could continue the game of “Monopoly.”

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Jasmine Zhang at [email protected].

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *