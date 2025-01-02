Review: “Wind and Truth” is the perfect ending [MUSE]

On Dec. 6, the fifth book in the Stormlight Archive series by Brandon Sanderson was released. Readers have been waiting for this book since its announcement last year. Wind and Truth also ends the first arc of the series, and end the major plot in the first five books.

The book is set in the fantasy world of Roshar, which is a part of Brandon Sanderson’s multiverse called The Cosmere. For more details on the background of the story, check out this review of the first four books. Wind and Truth, like the other books in the series, is well over 1,000 pages long. Yet, every word had me captivated as a reader.

The Stormlight Archive probably has hundreds of different plot lines within this one series alone. Despite this, Sanderson does a fantastic job bringing everything together and officially wrapping up the series. One of my favorite parts of his books is when everything starts to click in the reader’s head. This “click” makes you want to never put the book down. I felt truly immersed in the story as if I was in the world myself.

Every chapter left me with questions. Some readers, may not enjoy that and want to know everything right off the bat. However these questions made me want to keep reading, and eventually, they were answered. Sanderson ensures that each chapter is meaningful, and there aren’t just “filler” chapters that are just there to take up space. He sets the scene up for the reader perfectly and portrays the perspectives of each character in a way that makes you feel like you are actually in that character’s head.

Overall, I found Wind and Truth to be a terrific ending to an already amazing series. I am anxiously awaiting for the second arc of the story to begin. I would highly recommend this series to anyone who wants to read an epic fantasy novel and has the time to dedicate to the books.

