Student filmmakers, film club sponsor gain experience in film, build intrapersonal connections

Asini Jayarapu and Emma Hu
Junior Sruthi Sreehari completes the community survey in the Carmel Clay Public Library. Incoming Superintendent Thomas Oestreich said, “I wanted to reach as many community stakeholders as possible to provide feedback because I believe, and also our school board believes, that it's important to hear from our community on how we're doing and if there are areas that our community feels we need to improve on.”
Sophomore Stephanie Tan plays pickleball. on a court. Tan said, "You don't have to play for a long time to have a good game.”
Senior Priscilla Smith hugs her friends and celebrates the Black Student Alliance "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 25, 2024. Smith said Black Student Alliance is a club dedicated to empowering Black youth in Carmel. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)
Junior Faith Spittal sings worship during youth group at Mercy Road Church on December 15th. The song brought a sense of peace to the service.
Sophomores Shreya Kumar and Vaishu Parnasala practice their team multimedia presentation (TMP) for AP Seminar during class. Kumar said, “In AP Seminar we spend a lot of time on research. Most of class is spent on work time for our upcoming research papers.”
Junior Allison Shen gives a math lecture at Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. Shen said her non-profit aims to help students who struggle with math.
Sophomores Lorie Cai and Nikhil Muragan wrap a snow globe that Nikhil plans to gift one of his friends for Christmas in SSRT on Dec. 2. Murugan decided to participate in a Secret Santa event because he thought it would be a valuable bonding experience with his friends. During the holiday season, many extracurricular classes and individual friend groups engage in gift exchanges.
Senior Isaiah Henderson films a video for Carmel Film Club. He founded the club to express his love for film. (Submitted Photo: Isaiah Henderson)
Isaiah Henderson, Ambassador's member and senior, performs his solo for the song "The Greatest Snow" alongside Greyhound Sound members on Dec. 3 in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium for the final rehearsal of Holiday Spectacular. Holiday Spectacular was split into two different acts with an intermission in between.
Junior Eva Marci and senior AJ Lehikoinen pose at a swing dance event in Indianapolis. (Submitted photo: Eva Marci)
Freshman Hayley Corsaro performs The Nutcracker at the Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. The event included four performances from local dance studios.
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Student filmmakers, film club sponsor gain experience in film, build intrapersonal connections

Evelyn Foster
January 23, 2025
Senior Isaiah Henderson films a video for Carmel Film Club. He founded the club to express his love for film. (Submitted Photo: Isaiah Henderson)

Isaiah Henderson, film club president and senior, said discovering filmmaking as a creative outlet was a game changer for him.

“What I love most about filmmaking is the opportunity to creatively express myself,” Henderson said. “There’s a piece of me in every project, and sharing that with an audience is deeply fulfilling.”

In order to continue honing his skills and begin teaching others about the art of filmmaking, Henderson started this school’s film club, which now has around a dozen consistent members.

“I highly recommend Carmel film club to anyone even remotely interested in filmmaking,” he said. “It’s a flexible, welcoming space where you can explore your creativity on your own terms.”

Monroe Melton, film club officer and sophomore, said the film club was a good space to introduce people to filmmaking.

“We used to do forty-five minute short films,” Melton said. “We’d take forty-five minutes, get a script down, and then film it. The next (meeting), you would edit. Right now, a film festival is happening in May, and the early deadline is (in February), so right now we’re coming up with ideas and storyboards for that. Every month, we also have a film of the month.”

Film club sponsor Brandy Ostojic said she tried to provide a good space for her students to do their own thing.

Yeonwoo Cho

“We do a lot of slideshows and we coordinate that with the (officers). We’re talking about film premieres as well, because we have some film festivals coming up. Mostly I help with equipment needs and letting them be here around the school,” Ostojic said.

Melton said she appreciated being able to work with students as opposed to adults.

“With students, we’re all here to have fun. It is taken seriously but most of the time it’s like, ‘Okay, let’s figure it out, we can do this,’” Melton said. “You know the people really well; they’re your friends. With professional adults, you don’t get that much of an opinion.”

Melton also said there are a multitude of ways to make student-made films feel more professional.

“You don’t always need a high-quality camera- your phone works. Get people you can work well with, a decent script, and if you have the time, energy, and editing (skills), you can make a high-quality film,” Melton said. “I’ve done that before- taken a simple camera, a boom mic and some teenagers who are not at all professionally trained actors, and (my films) have actually turned out pretty well.”

Senior Oguz Olusoy records footage on his phone during a Carmel Film Club meeting. Film club sponsor Brandy Ostojic said she tried to provide a good space for her students to do their own thing. (Submitted Photo: Isaiah Henderson)

Henderson said good editing is essential to good filmmaking. 

“I have a special love for editing because it’s when everything finally comes together and the vision becomes reality,” Henderson said. “I’m fortunate enough to own much of my own equipment, including a camera, gimbal, and lights, which allows me to work independently.”

Ostojic said independence is key for student filmmakers, and said she is happy to witness the connections students make through this school’s film club.

“I’m just here to provide a space for these kids,” Ostojic said. “It’s cool to see groups of kids who have never spoken before to come hang out with a shared interest. You get to see them find their home here.”

Henderson said, all in all, he is grateful for the community he has found within his film club.

“Founding and leading the Carmel film club has been incredibly rewarding because it allowed me to create a space for filmmakers to collaborate and connect– a community I wish existed when I first arrived at Carmel,” Henderson said. “It’s inspiring to work with a reliable team of peers who share my passion for film.”



