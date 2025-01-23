Student filmmakers, film club sponsor gain experience in film, build intrapersonal connections

Isaiah Henderson, film club president and senior, said discovering filmmaking as a creative outlet was a game changer for him.

“What I love most about filmmaking is the opportunity to creatively express myself,” Henderson said. “There’s a piece of me in every project, and sharing that with an audience is deeply fulfilling.”

In order to continue honing his skills and begin teaching others about the art of filmmaking, Henderson started this school’s film club, which now has around a dozen consistent members.

“I highly recommend Carmel film club to anyone even remotely interested in filmmaking,” he said. “It’s a flexible, welcoming space where you can explore your creativity on your own terms.”

Monroe Melton, film club officer and sophomore, said the film club was a good space to introduce people to filmmaking.

“We used to do forty-five minute short films,” Melton said. “We’d take forty-five minutes, get a script down, and then film it. The next (meeting), you would edit. Right now, a film festival is happening in May, and the early deadline is (in February), so right now we’re coming up with ideas and storyboards for that. Every month, we also have a film of the month.”

Film club sponsor Brandy Ostojic said she tried to provide a good space for her students to do their own thing.

“We do a lot of slideshows and we coordinate that with the (officers). We’re talking about film premieres as well, because we have some film festivals coming up. Mostly I help with equipment needs and letting them be here around the school,” Ostojic said.

Melton said she appreciated being able to work with students as opposed to adults.

“With students, we’re all here to have fun. It is taken seriously but most of the time it’s like, ‘Okay, let’s figure it out, we can do this,’” Melton said. “You know the people really well; they’re your friends. With professional adults, you don’t get that much of an opinion.”

Melton also said there are a multitude of ways to make student-made films feel more professional.

“You don’t always need a high-quality camera- your phone works. Get people you can work well with, a decent script, and if you have the time, energy, and editing (skills), you can make a high-quality film,” Melton said. “I’ve done that before- taken a simple camera, a boom mic and some teenagers who are not at all professionally trained actors, and (my films) have actually turned out pretty well.”

Henderson said good editing is essential to good filmmaking.

“I have a special love for editing because it’s when everything finally comes together and the vision becomes reality,” Henderson said. “I’m fortunate enough to own much of my own equipment, including a camera, gimbal, and lights, which allows me to work independently.”

Ostojic said independence is key for student filmmakers, and said she is happy to witness the connections students make through this school’s film club.

“I’m just here to provide a space for these kids,” Ostojic said. “It’s cool to see groups of kids who have never spoken before to come hang out with a shared interest. You get to see them find their home here.”

Henderson said, all in all, he is grateful for the community he has found within his film club.

“Founding and leading the Carmel film club has been incredibly rewarding because it allowed me to create a space for filmmakers to collaborate and connect– a community I wish existed when I first arrived at Carmel,” Henderson said. “It’s inspiring to work with a reliable team of peers who share my passion for film.”





