Women’s swimming and diving wins 31st straight State Championship

Junior Alyssa Conley swims in practice. The CHS women’s swimming and diving team won their 31st consecutive State Championship on Feb. 11th.

The CHS women’s swimming and diving team continued their unprecedented State Championship streak by winning their 31st straight. They scored 386.50 points, far ahead of the 189 points scored by second place Chesterton High School. Despite being number 31, senior swimmer Ellie Kite said that it still feels like the first time.

“It’s a new group of 25 girls every year, so 31 will never be done again,” Kite said.

Senior swimmer Morgan Grout said that the tradition of Carmel swimming means a lot to all the swimmers.

“You’re not swimming alone, you’re swimming with all of your teammates on your back and you are representing the 30 years before you too,” Grout said.

Head Coach Chris Plumb said that this year’s senior class was a special one.

“The senior class did a great job leading the way, especially when Saturday came around, they stepped up,” Plumb said. “The moment was not too big for them. They lead the charge, which what you look for out of your seniors.”

Despite winning 11 consecutive state championships, Plumb said he has no plans to leave as he wants his sons, who are in eighth and sixth grade, to graduate from CHS. Plumb said that the Hounds will find out where they placed nationally in the middle of July.