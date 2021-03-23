AVID to continue working on college preparatory skills
March 23, 2021
According to Zoey Foley, AVID student and junior, AVID students are learning many college preparatory skills.
She said, “I’ll be a senior next year, so I need to know my options and what resources are out there that I can use so I know what school I want to go to.”
According to Foley, AVID students are learning more about colleges.
She said, “Even though I think there is a time where you do outgrow the class, I do think it has many benefits in helping with learning about colleges.”
