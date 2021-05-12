Students+should+consider+applying+for+part-time+jobs

For this upcoming summer, I decided to apply for a part-time job at Bub’s Burgers. I have already been through the interview process and my training for the position of ice cream server will begin later this month. Though this was the first time I’ve been through the process of applying for a part-time job, I already can see the experience has given me a new perspective and confidence I can use in the future. With this in mind, I encourage other students at this school to consider applying for a part-time job not only to gain helpful experience for the future but also for fun.

Luckily, this school has made the process of applying for jobs pretty easy. Students who are interested in finding a part-time job can attend the job fair hosted in the main cafeteria from April 22 through May 18. Different businesses such as Lowe’s, Kona Ice, Conner Prairie and Wendy’s will be here for both Carmel and Greyhound cohort days.

Having a job leads to a lot of benefits. According to Youth First, an Indiana-based organization that serves Indiana youth and their families, working can give teens an opportunity to establish contacts with adult employers that can serve as a future reference. Additionally, the organization states that as teens work a part-time job they learn how capable they are, which in turn builds confidence and self-reliance. This can help teens feel more independent and have the confidence to further their development with a sense of responsibility. Finally, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, for every year a person works in their teens, their income raises 14 to 16% percent in their 20s.

To be fair, part-time jobs can also present challenges. Many new workers need to learn to balance their jobs with school work and extracurricular activities. Some students may find it difficult to prioritize their time between school, social activities and their part-time job. Additionally, mental health is another consideration when deciding to apply for a part-time job. Depending on the student, stress levels can vary based not only on the school work he or she has but also on the number of hours that student is asked to work.

But those drawbacks can be overcome, and they don’t have to be the reason for not working as a part-time employee. Overall, applying for a part-time job has proven beneficial results in teens, and it’s worth it for students to give getting a job a shot.

