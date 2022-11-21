Green Action Club to meet Jan. 17

Carey Anderson, Green Action Club (GAC) sponsor, looks at GAC plans in room F104. Anderson said the club’s holiday lights recycling event at CHS is reaching its finale and she said she looks forward to seeing CHS’s total weight after the lights are collected.

The Green Action Club (GAC) will meet on Jan. 17 in the freshman large group instruction (LGI) room located at H121. Members will discuss progression of ongoing initiatives within and outside of CHS as well as look towards upcoming plans.

Junior Ella Lipnik, GAC co-leader, said members completed art pieces and plan to display them around CHS at this meeting.

“We made recycled lamination scraps and we turned it into stained glass windows,” she said. “Now we’re going to plan on hanging those up around the school, especially in the library, along those window walls.”

GAC sponsor Carey Anderson said the club is making substantial progress towards their goal of implementing a composting program at CHS cafeterias. She said the club’s efforts recently resolved the issue of funding for the program.

“Everybody in the district had an opportunity to put in for a Carmel Education Foundation (CEF) grant and our (club) leaders did a phenomenal job,” she said. “They had to make a video and we were awarded exactly the amount of money that they requested.

Lipnik said she agreed with Anderson and said the grants will help the club make progress towards their plans.

“We’ve received two grants actually and with that, we’ll provide educational opportunities to the school and composting simultaneously,” she said.

Lipnik said with the help of the grants and after the CHS cafeteria staff learn about the program and become situated, composting can begin.

“We think we can get composting started by the end of January and it will be really efficient and up and running probably by the end of February,” she said.

Anderson said the club is still open to any students who wish to join.

“I think the type of person that comes into the meeting, there isn’t a type of person. I feel like if you care about your environment come and your voice will be heard,” she said.