Festival Orchestra to perform at Ball State University on Nov. 4

Students in Festival Orchestra help each other rehearse during SSRT. Festival Orchestra will travel to Ball State on Nov. 4 for a performance and workshop.

The Festival orchestra will travel to Ball State University on Nov. 4 for a musical clinic as well as a performance. According to Maggie Hite, associate director of orchestras, the event is an invitational.

“Festival Orchestra will travel to Ball State University in order to participate in the Indiana High School Orchestra Invitational on Nov. 4,” said Hite. “This includes a performance in Sursa Hall (at Ball State) and a clinic with a master educator.”

Saanvi Yarrapotu, Festival orchestra member and sophomore, said the trip is a good learning opportunity for the students.

“It’s an opportunity for classes to get feedback from other musicians,” Yarrapotu said. “There is also a one-on-one session with another conductor who will go over our pieces with us and work with our orchestra to fine-tune them.”

Yarrapotu said Festival Orchestra members are practicing mostly in classes to prepare for the event.

“We are practicing a lot. We go through the pieces thoroughly and the conductors spend a lot of time fixing the smallest of things so that we sound our best for the performance,” Yarrapotu said.





