  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • ASSESSMENTS & CULMINATING EXPERIENCES (ACE) WILL OCCUR FROM DEC. 18 TO DEC. 21
  • THE END OF THE SEMESTER IS DEC. 21
Your source for CHS news

Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Rising Above
Happy Hangul Day
As TikTok increasingly allows small artists to go viral over small sound clips, musicians should work to make sure the entire song is up to par
Second languages should be welcomed by society to preserve cultural identity
Boycotts, while simplistic, remain effective
Winter approaching, ways to combat seasonal depression
AI prevalence increasing, teachers should caution plagiarism allegations
Arabic to be added to course offerings next year, students, department head, weigh in on decision
Brandy Ostojic, CHTV advisor checks in on the students work for their upcoming show. Ostojic said the senior show will be released Dec 8.
CHTV to release their last show for the year
Caption: Carmel Ambassador members practice for Holiday Spectacular shows coming up. The shows will be Dec. 6 to 10 times vary based on the day.
Carmel choirs to perform in Holiday Spectacular shows this week
Sock monkeys are sold for a 45 dollar adoption fee at the Green Gift Shop at CCPL on Nov. 30 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.
CCPL Green Gift Shop Photo Gallery
December 2023 News Briefs
Senior Sandra Yang distributes flyers during the Computer Science Honors Society meeting on Nov. 27th, 2023. The flyers promote our upcoming Hour of Code event, which we will hold during computer science education week, said Yang.
As Computer Science Education Week nears, computer science education continues to adapt and expand
Sophomore Georgia Estrada browses through Pinterest to find vegetarian thanksgiving recipes. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have Thanksgiving leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions said Estrada.
Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals
Senior Zoey Hornback, House of Representatives Cabinet Member organizes donation items to send to sick children at the Riley Children’s Hospital. Giving back to your community allows you to become a better person, said Hornback.
As the giving season approaches, young people give back in rising numbers
Junior Madi Fleischer poses for photos, showing her continuous glucose monitor. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten used to it. It’s not anything different anymore, because it is just part of my day-to-day life. I don’t really think of it as anything different,” she said. (Submitted Photo: Madi Fleicher)
Students, nurse discuss struggle with diabetes
Junior Ariyanna O’Neal drawing for her Human Body System notes. “I love how Carmel is able to offer classes that can get you a headstart on your career path,” ONeal said.
Students, teacher share experiences across state education systems
Daniela Ramirez wrestles her opponent at Ben Davis Invitational. Ramirez said wrestling brings out the best in her.
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9
Bellotti squares up against her opponent during a match. Bellotti said invitationals are busy days, but said the satisfaction that comes out of winning is unbeatable. 
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Ben Davis on Dec. 2
Members of the wrestling team work on cardio during practice on Nov. 29. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said cardiovascular endurance is one of the most important aspects of wrestling,
Men’s wrestling prepares for meet against Westfield
Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?
Spotify Wrapped Q&A
A group take a selfie in one of the tree light arches at the Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 9. The market was a great place to take friends and family for a festive outing and aesthetic pictures.
Christkindlmarkt Photo Gallery
Opposing column: The new Hunger Games movies have better development
Opposing column: The original Hunger Games movies are better than the new one
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Sophomore Lilliana Cate works on ideas for her business, “Pink Lemon Boutique.” Cate worked on her business regularly at school on her computer and phone. Cate’s business can be found at @shoppinklemonboutique on Instagram and TikTok.
Students, teacher discuss experiences, benefits of student-owned small businesses
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Q&A with sophomore Anoushka Jena, Taekwondo, discipline, learning transferable skills
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
Review: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie accurately captures the essence of the real show because of the fans [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Hello MUSE: Ready for your 2023 Wrapped? [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: December 14
Wordle: December 11
Crossword: December 8
Wordle: December 6
Mini Crossword: December 5
As TikTok increasingly allows small artists to go viral over small sound clips, musicians should work to make sure the entire song is up to par

Katie Maurer
December 15, 2023
As+TikTok+increasingly+allows+small+artists+to+go+viral+over+small+sound+clips%2C+musicians+should+work+to+make+sure+the+entire+song+is+up+to+par

TikTok, as one of the fastest growing social media platforms, has been increasingly used by less notable musicians to promote their music. Undoubtedly, the app has blown up some very talented artists, but the general attitude towards TikTok music is that it’s always bad.I do somewhat agree. I mean, TikTok did blow up Leah Kate, whose music I tried to sit through for longer than five minutes to give her a fair chance, but that was impossible. Her songs are just bad. One song, titled “10 things I Hate About You”, a play-off of the hit 1999 movie title, Kate lists out all 10 reasons she hates her ex-boyfriend, (“Ten, you’re selfish/Nine, you’re jaded/Eight, the dumbest guy I’ve dated”) and so on until she reaches the last reason, in which she declares she hates him because he made her love him despite all of the terrible things he did (“One, I hate the fact that you made me love you”). The song is basically a rip-off of Miley Cyrus’s “7 Things, where she lists out the seven reasons she hates her ex-boyfriend, also ending with how she still loves him. The generic lyrics and generic singing results in a horrifically overplayed song that still has me cringing on the rare occasions it manages to pop up on my “for you” page. The other songs of Kate’s I’ve heard sound practically the same, almost as if they’re AI-generated.

Arielle Fotso

However, I’d argue TikTok mostly blows up good songs, even if the internet overplays them. Practically everyone has heard GAYLE’s hit song “abcdefu, which isn’t a bad song, but hearing it on the radio every five minutes is more irritating than hearing nails on a chalkboard. However, GAYLE’s other songs are actually pretty good. Songs like “leave me for dead, “z, and “kiddie pool are all great songs that really show GAYLE’s true potential as an artist, despite her overplayed hit single.

TikTok also blew up rapper Ice Spice. Ice Spice’s EP “Like..?”, which was released in January of this year, went viral on TikTok. The song “In Ha Mood” has over 700,000 videos posted on TikTok using it. More recently, Ice Spice’s collaboration with PinkPantheress in February, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2”, which has around 4 million videos posted under it. While the song became a quick success, it became overplayed within just a few weeks. TikTok trends good songs, but the trends last forever to the point where the song starts to make you feel sick.

Ice Spice’s viral songs eventually landed her a feature on Taylor Swift’s “Midnights: The Til Dawn Edition”, which included three new tracks: “Hits Different, “Snow on the Beach (featuring More Lana Del Rey), and, of course, “Karma (featuring Ice Spice). Ice Spice’s version of Karma also quickly blew up on TikTok, although many felt the feature was lackluster and didn’t work as well as it could’ve in the song. I’d have to agree. Ice Spice’s vocals are good, and so are her lyrics, but the slower instrumentals in her part of the song are so confusing. Keeping the original beat under her part of the song makes it sound so much better. 

Still, TikTok does generally promote good artists. It’s the users that need to learn when too many plays are too many plays.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Katie Maurer at [email protected].

