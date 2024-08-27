CCPL to host Word on the Shelf on Aug. 27

Families enjoy the Carmel Clay Public Library in the morning. At Word on the Shelf, students can spend their time reading anywhere in the library. “My favorite place to read during these events is usually at the tables right outside the bookstore,” Chang said. “I like hearing people walk by and just feeling the community environment while I read. It makes it cozy.”

Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will host Word on the Shelf on Aug. 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Teen Program Room at the main location.

Karen Steinberger, Teen Services Librarian at CCPL, said this is only open to the Teen Volunteer Corps (TVC) to earn community service hours.

“Anyone in grades 6-12 is welcome to attend the Read-In, but service hours are only available for members of CCPL’s Teen Volunteer Corps (TVC),” Steinberger said. “TVC members who attend the Read-In will earn up to ten hours of service for the time they spend at the event. Attendees will learn about the volunteer opportunity, browse the library’s collection, and then read whatever they like. It is to help the Carmel Clay Public Library spread the word about the newest books for teens.”

Senior Alexa Chang, a member of the TVC, enjoys attending Word on the Shelf events at CCPL.

“For the past three years, I have not really had the opportunity to read so much, just because school has been so busy,” Chang said. “But now that I am a senior, I have the opportunity to actually take time and read, and it’s even more motivating because the library actually gives us incentive to read through volunteer hours.”

Steinberger said TVC members who attend the read-in are capped at a certain number of volunteer hours they can receive in one session.

