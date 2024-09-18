Math Club to compete in the USAMTS and other competitions

  • CHS HOMECOMING PEP RALLY AND PARADE ON SEPT. 20
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
National Photography Month
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon "It Ends With Us"?
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon “It Ends With Us”?
Places on Main Tier List
Places on Main Tier List
Putting away phones in classrooms allows students to focus better, leads to higher grades
Putting away phones in classrooms allows students to focus better, leads to higher grades
Sophomore Edward Chen solves problems for the USAMTS competition. “I have not competed in this competition in the past because I took the AMC instead. These are some pretty good proof problems,” he said. Chen worked with friends to solve math problems.
Math Club to compete in the USAMTS and other competitions
Superintendent Michael Beresford poses with his service dog on Sept. 12. Beresford said it's important to research the candidates for the school board race.
Carmel Clay Schools to inform voters of school board election
FCCLA officers preparing for the FCCLA callout meeting on Aug. 29 in B175. FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton said, “(The officers) this year really know what everything should look like and all the events that are competed at state.”
FCCLA officers to explain STAR events, focus on member retention at following meetings
Best Buddies members and officers pose in the Freshman Cafeteria for the end-of-year celebration on May 16, 2023. “Joining in on these activities is a great way to gain first-hand experience fostering inclusion in our community,” Davis said by email.
Best Buddies nears annual match party
Principal Tim Phares sits in the Administration Office. Phares said administration is going to navigate the new diploma requirements to make sure students are prepared.
Administration plans for new diploma requirements
Junior Gaia Shields places her phone in a cell phone pocket at the start of class on Sep. 16, following the newly passed policy banning phone use during instruction. The change is intended to reduce distractions and boost classroom engagement.
Cell phone restrictions redefines engagement, interactions in school
Students learn about new clubs at the Freshman Club Fair on August 22nd. Sophomore Rajeev Singh said the activities fair was a great way to connect with students and get them to join various clubs.
Freshmen transitioning into CHS eased by implemented measures, alleviates stress
Junior Manvi Musunuru studies in class with her glasses on Aug 8. Musunuru wore glasses due to difficulty seeing the board in the class. Musunuru said it helped her greatly in classes.
Students, optometrist experience more vision problems due to increased screen time
On Aug. 10, Junior Jessica Xie focuses on editing a piece of writing submitted to the literary magazine, the Breakbread Literacy Project, where she interns. Xie said she is grateful that her internship allows her to see what writing is like from a publishing standpoint.
High school internships provide students unique experiences
McMillan stands with his siblings, Merilee, his older sister, and Abby, his younger sister, for a photo. McMillan said he encourages middle children to develop positive relationships with their siblings and parents. (Submitted Photo: Park McMillan)
Middle children work to overcome being overshadowed by siblings
On Aug. 23, the CHS varsity football team has their first game of the season at home. As the hounds lead the game going into the fourth quarter, the coaches help them stay focused while victory is in sight.
Football players, coach discuss impact of first game on season
Senior Alex Shackell swims in an Olympic race in August 2024. Shackell said, “There’s always going to be nerves and stuff but I tried to remain pretty calm and I knew I was ready for the race.” (Submitted Photo: Alex Shackell)
Athlete Spotlight: Alex Shackell on competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics
Andrew Kim, tennis player and junior, plays against Cathedral. Assistant coach Mark Branaman said that the team is enthusiastic, seeming to be gelling very well together.
Men’s tennis to compete in John Shirley Invitational
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, "I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice." (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on "Cinderella" experience
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on “Cinderella” experience
Junior Isaiah Henderson as Prince Topher and senior Gabi Bradley as Cinderella get married on stage on May 10. The show was Rodgers and Hammerstein's adaptation of the classic story and ran from May 9 to 11.
“Cinderella” Photo Gallery
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Far From the Tree: students weigh the option of taking on family businesses
Far From the Tree: students weigh the option of taking on family businesses
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: September 18
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 17
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 16
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 12
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: "Challengers" does it all [MUSE]
Review: “Challengers” does it all [MUSE]
Review: "A House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: “A House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 3
Connections: September 3
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 13
Connections: August 13
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: August 12
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 16
Wordle: August 16
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 14
Word Search: August 14
Word Search: May 16
Word Search: May 16
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Math Club to compete in the USAMTS and other competitions

Ella Guo
September 18, 2024
Ella Guo
Sophomore Edward Chen solves problems for the USAMTS competition. “I have not competed in this competition in the past because I took the AMC instead. These are some pretty good proof problems,” he said. Chen worked with friends to solve math problems.

Math Club last met on Sept. 11 in Room A331 and will continue to do so every Wednesday after school. In the past meeting, Math Club participated in the USA Mathematical Talent Search (USAMTS) competition, which is hosted online. Allison Shen, club president and junior, explains the process of this competition.

“There’s a lot of fun proof based as well as puzzle based problems,” she said. “(For) the USAMTS, you do the problems on your own but you submit them online. The problems are on paper because they are proof based, but you can choose to type out or hand write your solutions.”

This competition is open to all students at CHS, Shen also said. She said that students will need to enter via the USAMTS website. The competition is not limited to students who are in the Math Club.

Club sponsor Peter Beck said that the level of math knowledge required for this competition varies.

“It’s for all levels of math,” Beck said. “Well, we teach up to linear, so anything from USA Algebra up to linear. Now to approach (the proofs) from an algebraic standpoint, you probably need some background information on it. Calculus doesn’t really apply to the proofs, but you can use Calculus ideas.”

While the competition deadline is Oct. 15, Math Club will be moving on to different activities in the following weeks. Shen states that students may still work on problems together outside of class, however they will focus on the Arete Math Madness math competition for the upcoming meetings.

“Arete is a team-based competition, so we hope to bring in all the members of Math Club together,” Shen said. “Anyone can join up until the first round, which I believe is Sept. 25.”

“Bring a device and come into the Math Club to participate,” Beck said. “(There are) various questions, some for higher level math and some for lower level math but we can figure it out in different ways. There aren’t any math classes that can set you up for these ideas. It’s all about mathematical thinking more than anything else.”

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal