Marching Band to hold Community Night performance

Marching Band will hold its annual Community Night performance on Oct. 11. Associate director Andrew Brough says they are working on straightening out the pieces for their upcoming performance.

Rachel Engbrecht, band student and junior, said that Community Night is a popular occasion with food trucks, and a marching band and color guard performance. According to Brough, Community Night is a very big event that is held.

“We want to have the absolute best performances that we can,” said Brough, “We love to see (the students) feel wanted, feel respected, feel needed in the program so we can continue to be as great as we can be.”

Engbrecht said, “(Band is) very educational. It’s a great way to express your artistic ability.” By Alice Yang