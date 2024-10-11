USITT plans for Halloween and Christmas festivities

USITT is gearing up for its annual Halloween costume contest, set to take place in the auditorium, the date is still uncertain. USITT president Alivia Conz shared that, “We are planning on doing a Halloween costume contest similar to the one we did last year.” Participants are encouraged to come dressed in creative costumes, and they will be judged based on various criteria. To add to the festivities, a Halloween-themed movie will be screened during the judging process.

As winter approaches, the club will also host a Christmas celebration during its last meeting before the winter break. Conz said, “During our last meeting before winter break, there will be a (white elephant themed) Christmas gift exchange, we will watch a Christmas movie and have Christmas treats.”

Looking ahead, the club is preparing for a tech challenge at the state conference, which will take place after winter break. Conz stated, “We also plan on having three meetings dedicated to preparing members for the tech challenge hosted at the state conference where they can choose to participate if they decide to attend state.” This interview was conducted over Gmail. By Amy Xu.





