Q&A with Eva Marci and AJ Lehikoinen on Swing Dance Club

Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Asini Jayarapu and Emma Hu
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Student from farm-owning family, teachers, promote reliance on farms in increasingly urban times
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Wicked
November Nurses
Graphic Perspective: Pizza Tierlist
Benefits outweigh drawbacks with new ACP Chemistry course
Graphic Perspective: Binge-watching is a slippery slope
Opposing Column: The new ACE schedule is detrimental for students
Opposing Column: The new ACE schedule is a beneficial change
Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, stokes optimism for the transgender community
Sophomore Stephanie Tan plays pickleball. on a court. Tan said, "You don't have to play for a long time to have a good game.”
The newly renovated natatorium has four types of pools: a competition pool, diving pool, warming pool and a therapy pool. Approximately one million gallons of water was used to fill the competition pool.
Junior Sean Bandy, member of the Smash Ultimate Team stated that he is honored and enthusiastic in being accepted to the varsity team of the eSports club’s second season.
Club sponsor Matthew Cinkoske works at his desk. Cinkoske said the Quiz Bowl members have grown in their strengths. “Everyone works hard, they’re in high-level classes, and they want to do their best,” Cinkoske said.
Sophomores Shreya Kumar and Vaishu Parnasala practice their team multimedia presentation (TMP) for AP Seminar during class. Kumar said, “In AP Seminar we spend a lot of time on research. Most of class is spent on work time for our upcoming research papers.”
Junior Allison Shen gives a math lecture at Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. Shen said her non-profit aims to help students who struggle with math.
Sophomores Lorie Cai and Nikhil Muragan wrap a snow globe that Nikhil plans to gift one of his friends for Christmas in SSRT on Dec. 2. Murugan decided to participate in a Secret Santa event because he thought it would be a valuable bonding experience with his friends. During the holiday season, many extracurricular classes and individual friend groups engage in gift exchanges.
Junior Marcus Grethen talks to a friend while wearing an ugly sweater. Grethen competes to create the ugliest sweater in his family’s holiday competition.
Sophomore Atharva Sahu poses with his younger brother and paternal grandparents in his grandparent’s rural village of Kathonda, India on Dec. 10, 2019. Sahu visited his grandparents’ old house, which they had left over 40 years ago. Sahu said, “You are able to get a sense of how other people in different situations and environments live.” (Submitted Photo: Atharva Sahu)
Carmel football looks to the future after former coach John Hebert steps down
Q&A with tennis coach Daniel Brunette on tennis court remodeling
Photoessay : Women's Basketball Game Dec. 10
Senior Ethan Zhang gets ready as he prepares for his state swim meet. In this meet CHS became the 2024 state champions. (Submitted photo: Ethan Zhang)
Keep the New Gloves: Fighter Safety Is Non-Negotiable [opinion]
Lights, Camera, Magic! Interactive JAM
Sam Cooke
Christkindlmarkt Review
Isaiah Henderson, Ambassador's member and senior, performs his solo for the song "The Greatest Snow" alongside Greyhound Sound members on Dec. 3 in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium for the final rehearsal of Holiday Spectacular. Holiday Spectacular was split into two different acts with an intermission in between.
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Junior Eva Marci and senior AJ Lehikoinen pose at a swing dance event in Indianapolis. (Submitted photo: Eva Marci)
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Snow more memories: Green Action Club members and sponsor unpack climate change’s effects on wintertime memories
Freshman Hayley Corsaro performs The Nutcracker at the Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. The event included four performances from local dance studios.
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: Geography Test
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: August/September 2024
Crossword: January 15
Mini Crossword: January 9
Wordle: December 18
Connections: December 13
Wordle: December 12
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Connections: October 30
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 12
Mini Crossword: October 30
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: November 4
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 4
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: October 31
Word Search: October 23
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review: "Wicked" is a worthy adaptation of a legendary musical [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
Parker Kelso and Ivy Zhen
January 15, 2025
Junior Eva Marci and senior AJ Lehikoinen pose at a swing dance event in Indianapolis. (Submitted photo: Eva Marci)
Junior Eva Marci and senior AJ Lehikoinen pose at a swing dance event in Indianapolis. (Submitted photo: Eva Marci)

How would you describe swing dance?

Marci: East Coast Swing Dancing is a fun partner dance you do to fast, upbeat music, usually swing or different types of rock and roll. It has simple steps, with spins and turns that make it feel really lively. It’s easy to learn, which makes it great for dancing with friends or at parties. 

What made you take up swing dancing, and how did you get more involved?

Lehikoinen: I joined Swing Dance Club my freshman year and found a deep passion for partner dancing. By my junior year, I was highly invested and took a leadership role, so since then I’ve dedicated pretty long hours to swing dancing outside too, even going to clubs outside of town with my partner, Eva.       

Marci: I became friends with AJ when I was a freshman. He would always try and get me to join Swing Dance Club, and then halfway through my sophomore year, I finally agreed to join. AJ and I quickly became pretty good at swing dancing and would spend most of our free time practicing. 

Junior Eva Marci and senior AJ Lehikoinen introduce their end-of-year swing dance recital. “here was a lot of doubt, as this was the first year we put on a recital, but everyone who participated found that the hard work and long hours paid off,” Marci said. (Submitted photo: Eva Marci)

Are there competitions or performances the club competes in, or is the club just for fun?

Lehikoinen: At the end of the year, we hold a swing dance recital to allow the club members to showcase the work they’ve done over the school year. We have each pair of members put together their own choreography routine to music of their choice, so there is a variety of different levels of ability and genres of music, and it’s really fun to organize.

Do you swing outside of school? If so, where and how often?

Lehikoinen: Us presidents practice most weekends. We learn new moves that we can teach to the club and we work on the choreography for the end of the year recital. There is also a swing dancing event that happens in Indianapolis on Friday nights that we sometimes attend. It’s a fun place for local swing dancers to show off their moves.

What would you say to someone who might be interested in swing dance, but is hesitant to join?

Marci: I would tell them that we’ve almost never had a member walk in the first day without telling me, “Seriously, I can’t dance,” or something like that. Most members of the club had little to no prior dance experience, us presidents included, and have still ended up really enjoying (dancing). My favorite part of the year is at the end when members look back and realize they’ve become avid dancers. 

What music genre do you dance to? What’s the best artist or band to swing dance to?

Marci: Although we primarily swing dance to more generic, upbeat swing music, people also often swing dance to jazz, blues, rock and roll, and country music. AJ and my favorite band to swing dance to would probably be Glenn Miller and his orchestra.

Junior Eva Marci and senior AJ Lehikoinen practice a dance they choreographed outside of school. “Swing dance is a really fun way to engage in the community and express yourself,” Lehikoinen said. (Submitted photo: Eva Marci)

What is the most memorable experience or takeaway you have from this club?

Marci: For me, I think the Swing Dance recital was the most memorable event of the year. Watching everything come together in front of an audience of about 70 people was an unforgettable experience, and the audience seemed to really enjoy it too. We expect an even greater concert this year and hope to recreate the vibrant atmosphere that represents everything Swing Dance stands for.

Is there anything else I should ask that readers want to know? 

Marci: We just really want to reiterate that anyone can swing dance. In our club, we don’t just have male-female pairs. You do not need a romantic partner to swing dance either. Just grab a friend! Most of our club members do not have prior dance experience and we consider our club to be low commitment, so don’t be afraid to come to our club and learn the lost art of swing dancing.

Our Goal