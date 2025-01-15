Q&A with Eva Marci and AJ Lehikoinen on Swing Dance Club

How would you describe swing dance?

Marci: East Coast Swing Dancing is a fun partner dance you do to fast, upbeat music, usually swing or different types of rock and roll. It has simple steps, with spins and turns that make it feel really lively. It’s easy to learn, which makes it great for dancing with friends or at parties.

What made you take up swing dancing, and how did you get more involved?

Lehikoinen: I joined Swing Dance Club my freshman year and found a deep passion for partner dancing. By my junior year, I was highly invested and took a leadership role, so since then I’ve dedicated pretty long hours to swing dancing outside too, even going to clubs outside of town with my partner, Eva.

Marci: I became friends with AJ when I was a freshman. He would always try and get me to join Swing Dance Club, and then halfway through my sophomore year, I finally agreed to join. AJ and I quickly became pretty good at swing dancing and would spend most of our free time practicing.

Are there competitions or performances the club competes in, or is the club just for fun?

Lehikoinen: At the end of the year, we hold a swing dance recital to allow the club members to showcase the work they’ve done over the school year. We have each pair of members put together their own choreography routine to music of their choice, so there is a variety of different levels of ability and genres of music, and it’s really fun to organize.

Do you swing outside of school? If so, where and how often?

Lehikoinen: Us presidents practice most weekends. We learn new moves that we can teach to the club and we work on the choreography for the end of the year recital. There is also a swing dancing event that happens in Indianapolis on Friday nights that we sometimes attend. It’s a fun place for local swing dancers to show off their moves.

What would you say to someone who might be interested in swing dance, but is hesitant to join?

Marci: I would tell them that we’ve almost never had a member walk in the first day without telling me, “Seriously, I can’t dance,” or something like that. Most members of the club had little to no prior dance experience, us presidents included, and have still ended up really enjoying (dancing). My favorite part of the year is at the end when members look back and realize they’ve become avid dancers.

What music genre do you dance to? What’s the best artist or band to swing dance to?

Marci: Although we primarily swing dance to more generic, upbeat swing music, people also often swing dance to jazz, blues, rock and roll, and country music. AJ and my favorite band to swing dance to would probably be Glenn Miller and his orchestra.

What is the most memorable experience or takeaway you have from this club?

Marci: For me, I think the Swing Dance recital was the most memorable event of the year. Watching everything come together in front of an audience of about 70 people was an unforgettable experience, and the audience seemed to really enjoy it too. We expect an even greater concert this year and hope to recreate the vibrant atmosphere that represents everything Swing Dance stands for.

Is there anything else I should ask that readers want to know?

Marci: We just really want to reiterate that anyone can swing dance. In our club, we don’t just have male-female pairs. You do not need a romantic partner to swing dance either. Just grab a friend! Most of our club members do not have prior dance experience and we consider our club to be low commitment, so don’t be afraid to come to our club and learn the lost art of swing dancing.