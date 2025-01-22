A New Era of College Football

Carmel football looks to the future after former coach John Hebert steps down John Hebert, CHS’s former head football coach, recently stepped down after an exceptional 30-year tenure at the school. Over the course of his 10 years as head coach, Hebert led the football team to two state championships and six regional…

Athletes, coach reflect on impact of injuries on athletics Grace Kim, tennis player and senior, said her injury, in which she ruptured her ACL and tore her meniscus, came suddenly and as a shock. “I thought I had just tweaked my knee and that after icing it for a…