Carmel Clay Schools conducted Oath of Office for new board members on Jan. 13

During the Oath of Office, Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) swore in two new board members: Jon Shapiro and Kristina Wheeler. Within the Election of Officers, the president is Kristin Kouka, the vice president is Jennifer Nelson-Williams and the secretary is Jon Shapiro.

Superintendent Michael Beresford said Judge Andrew Block officially swore in the new members.

Beresford said, “The two board members that were elected in November start in January. And so this was the very first board meeting they had to get sworn in by Judge Block. It was a cool ceremony for the two new members and their families.”

Senior Eesha Singh said it is encouraging to see new perspectives joining the board.

Singh said, “I hope the new members will continue to prioritize student success and listen to our voices when making decisions that impact our schools.”