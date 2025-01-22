Carmel Clay Schools conducted Oath of Office for new board members on Jan. 13

  • HILITE NEWS EARNED 1ST PLACE IN NSPA BEST OF SHOW LARGE SCHOOL WEBSITE
  • HILITE NEWS WAS NAMED FINALIST FOR THE HOOSIER STAR COMPETITION
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Asini Jayarapu and Emma Hu
Culture influences continue to modernize ballet
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Student from farm-owning family, teachers, promote reliance on farms in increasingly urban times
Student from farm-owning family, teachers, promote reliance on farms in increasingly urban times
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
Squid Game
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Wicked
The Wicked
November Nurses
November Nurses
Nature determines an organism’s characteristics more than the nurturing it receives
Nature determines an organism’s characteristics more than the nurturing it receives
Humans are chiefly influenced by their upbringing, surroundings
Humans are chiefly influenced by their upbringing, surroundings
Graphic Perspective: Pizza Tierlist
Graphic Perspective: Pizza Tierlist
Benefits outweigh drawbacks with new ACP Chemistry course
Benefits outweigh drawbacks with new ACP Chemistry course
Graphic Perspective: Binge-watching is a slippery slope
Graphic Perspective: Binge-watching is a slippery slope
Junior Sruthi Sreehari completes the community survey in the Carmel Clay Public Library. Incoming Superintendent Thomas Oestreich said, “I wanted to reach as many community stakeholders as possible to provide feedback because I believe, and also our school board believes, that it's important to hear from our community on how we're doing and if there are areas that our community feels we need to improve on.”
CCS community survey to impact school district strategic plan
Donald Trump inauguration Jan. 20, students reflect on what it means for the Republican party
Donald Trump inauguration Jan. 20, students reflect on what it means for the Republican party
Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, stokes optimism for the transgender community
Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, stokes optimism for the transgender community
Minute News: December 2024
Minute News: December 2024
Sophomore Stephanie Tan plays pickleball. on a court. Tan said, "You don't have to play for a long time to have a good game.”
The rise of pickleball among the youth
Senior Priscilla Smith hugs her friends and celebrates the Black Student Alliance "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 25, 2024. Smith said Black Student Alliance is a club dedicated to empowering Black youth in Carmel. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)
Carrying the Dream Forward: Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires new generations of student activists
Junior Faith Spittal sings worship during youth group at Mercy Road Church on December 15th. The song brought a sense of peace to the service.
Students share a growing passion for music in the modern generation
Sophomores Shreya Kumar and Vaishu Parnasala practice their team multimedia presentation (TMP) for AP Seminar during class. Kumar said, “In AP Seminar we spend a lot of time on research. Most of class is spent on work time for our upcoming research papers.”
Research-based classes aim to teacher deeper learning/critical thinking skills
Junior Allison Shen gives a math lecture at Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. Shen said her non-profit aims to help students who struggle with math.
Students discuss impact, career skills built from working on “passion projects”
Sophomores Lorie Cai and Nikhil Muragan wrap a snow globe that Nikhil plans to gift one of his friends for Christmas in SSRT on Dec. 2. Murugan decided to participate in a Secret Santa event because he thought it would be a valuable bonding experience with his friends. During the holiday season, many extracurricular classes and individual friend groups engage in gift exchanges.
Holiday gift giving sparks conversations on personalization
A New Era of College Football
A New Era of College Football
Photoessay: Women's Swimming Invitational Dec. 27
Photoessay: Women’s Swimming Invitational Dec. 27
Carmel football looks to the future after former coach John Hebert steps down
Carmel football looks to the future after former coach John Hebert steps down
Q&A with tennis coach Daniel Brunette on tennis court remodeling
Q&A with tennis coach Daniel Brunette on tennis court remodeling
Photoessay : Women's Basketball Game Dec. 10
Photoessay : Women’s Basketball Game Dec. 10
Lights, Camera, Magic! Interactive JAM
Lights, Camera, Magic! Interactive JAM
Sam Cooke
Sam Cooke
Christkindlmarkt Review
Christkindlmarkt Review
Isaiah Henderson, Ambassador's member and senior, performs his solo for the song "The Greatest Snow" alongside Greyhound Sound members on Dec. 3 in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium for the final rehearsal of Holiday Spectacular. Holiday Spectacular was split into two different acts with an intermission in between.
Holiday Spectacular Q&A with students
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “Celebrate the Season”
Junior Eva Marci and senior AJ Lehikoinen pose at a swing dance event in Indianapolis. (Submitted photo: Eva Marci)
Q&A with Eva Marci and AJ Lehikoinen on Swing Dance Club
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year’s resolution?
Snow more memories: Green Action Club members and sponsor unpack climate change’s effects on wintertime memories
Snow more memories: Green Action Club members and sponsor unpack climate change’s effects on wintertime memories
Freshman Hayley Corsaro performs The Nutcracker at the Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. The event included four performances from local dance studios.
Teen Library Council members emphasize the importance of youth involvement at the Carmel Clay Public Library
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Humans of CHS: What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year’s resolution?
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Humans of CHS: What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: Geography Test
Humans of CHS: Geography Test
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “Celebrate the Season”
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: August/September 2024
Month In Review: August/September 2024
Connections: January 22
Connections: January 22
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: January 9
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 18
Connections: December 13
Connections: December 13
Connections: January 22
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Connections: November 19
Connections: October 30
Connections: October 30
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 12
Mini Crossword: November 12
Mini Crossword: October 30
Mini Crossword: October 30
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: November 4
Wordle: November 4
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 4
Wordle: October 4
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: October 31
Word Search: October 31
Word Search: October 23
Word Search: October 23
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars”? [MUSE]
Review: "Wicked" is a worthy adaptation of a legendary musical [MUSE]
Review: “Wicked” is a worthy adaptation of a legendary musical [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Carmel Clay Schools conducted Oath of Office for new board members on Jan. 13

Helena Wang
January 22, 2025
The Oath of Office swore in two new board members on Jan. 13, 2025. These two board members consisted of Jon Shapiro and Kristina Wheeler. (Submitted Photo: CCS School Board)

During the Oath of Office, Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) swore in two new board members: Jon Shapiro and Kristina Wheeler. Within the Election of Officers, the president is Kristin Kouka, the vice president is Jennifer Nelson-Williams and the secretary is Jon Shapiro.

Superintendent Michael Beresford said Judge Andrew Block officially swore in the new members.

Beresford said, “The two board members that were elected in November start in January. And so this was the very first board meeting they had to get sworn in by Judge Block. It was a cool ceremony for the two new members and their families.”

Senior Eesha Singh said it is encouraging to see new perspectives joining the board.

Singh said, “I hope the new members will continue to prioritize student success and listen to our voices when making decisions that impact our schools.”

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal