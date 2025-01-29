ASL students, teacher reflect on importance of learning sign language, inclusion of deaf community

  • HILITE NEWS EARNED 1ST PLACE IN NSPA BEST OF SHOW LARGE SCHOOL WEBSITE
  • HILITE NEWS WAS NAMED FINALIST FOR THE HOOSIER STAR COMPETITION
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Asini Jayarapu and Emma Hu
Culture influences continue to modernize ballet
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
Squid Game
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Wicked
The Wicked
New Year's resolutions: A pointless and ineffective method of goal-setting
New Year’s resolutions: A pointless and ineffective method of goal-setting
Setting a New Year’s resolution is a great way to create a successful future
Setting a New Year’s resolution is a great way to create a successful future
Graphic Perspective: Wikipedia as a source
Graphic Perspective: Wikipedia as a source
Children’s museums: A return to curiosity and wonder
Children’s museums: A return to curiosity and wonder
Nature determines an organism’s characteristics more than the nurturing it receives
Nature determines an organism’s characteristics more than the nurturing it receives
Technical Advisory Committee passes one-year mark online, continues to serve Hamilton County
Technical Advisory Committee passes one-year mark online, continues to serve Hamilton County
Sensory Skate Day provides unique opportunity for individuals with special needs
Senate to host their annual Winter Formal
Juniors Krish Gajaria and Andrew Fechtman pose for a picture at their most recent Pages for Progress event. Gajaria said, "One of the most rewarding aspects of Pages for Progress has been the overwhelming support and enthusiasm from the community." (Submitted Photo: Krish Gajaria)
Club Spotlight: Pages for Progress
Junior Sruthi Sreehari completes the community survey in the Carmel Clay Public Library. Incoming Superintendent Thomas Oestreich said, “I wanted to reach as many community stakeholders as possible to provide feedback because I believe, and also our school board believes, that it's important to hear from our community on how we're doing and if there are areas that our community feels we need to improve on.”
CCS community survey to impact school district strategic plan
Seniors Maddie McElwee (left) and Rosie Martin (right) respond to a question using sign language during their American Sign Language class period on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2024. Martin said part of what she loves about ASL is being able to communicate with her friends in a unique way. “I like being able to talk with my friends and have nobody else know what we’re saying,” Martin said.
ASL students, teacher reflect on importance of learning sign language, inclusion of deaf community
Senior Priscilla Smith hugs her friends and celebrates the Black Student Alliance "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 25, 2024. Smith said Black Student Alliance is a club dedicated to empowering Black youth in Carmel. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)
Carrying the Dream Forward: Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires new generations of student activists
Junior Faith Spittal sings worship during youth group at Mercy Road Church on December 15th. The song brought a sense of peace to the service.
Students share a growing passion for music in the modern generation
Sophomores Shreya Kumar and Vaishu Parnasala practice their team multimedia presentation (TMP) for AP Seminar during class. Kumar said, “In AP Seminar we spend a lot of time on research. Most of class is spent on work time for our upcoming research papers.”
Research-based classes aim to teacher deeper learning/critical thinking skills
Junior Allison Shen gives a math lecture at Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. Shen said her non-profit aims to help students who struggle with math.
Students discuss impact, career skills built from working on “passion projects”
A New Era of College Football
A New Era of College Football
Photoessay: Women's Swimming Invitational Dec. 27
Photoessay: Women’s Swimming Invitational Dec. 27
Carmel football looks to the future after former coach John Hebert steps down
Carmel football looks to the future after former coach John Hebert steps down
Q&A with tennis coach Daniel Brunette on tennis court remodeling
Q&A with tennis coach Daniel Brunette on tennis court remodeling
Photoessay : Women's Basketball Game Dec. 10
Photoessay : Women’s Basketball Game Dec. 10
Juniors Emma Miller and Luke Boyce perform for the Rising Stars members during the club’s meeting on Jan. 16. The Indiana Thespians State Conference will take place from Jan. 24-26.
Q&A with theater students about Indiana Thespians State Conference
Senior Isaiah Henderson films a video for Carmel Film Club. He founded the club to express his love for film. (Submitted Photo: Isaiah Henderson)
Student filmmakers, film club sponsor gain experience in film, build intrapersonal connections
Lights, Camera, Magic! Interactive JAM
Lights, Camera, Magic! Interactive JAM
Sam Cooke
Sam Cooke
Christkindlmarkt Review
Christkindlmarkt Review
Brick by Brick: LEGO as a Tool for Student Creativity and Expression
Brick by Brick: LEGO as a Tool for Student Creativity and Expression
Students, counselor discuss impacts of toxic productivity at CHS during Self-Love Month
Students, counselor discuss impacts of toxic productivity at CHS during Self-Love Month
Junior Eva Marci and senior AJ Lehikoinen pose at a swing dance event in Indianapolis. (Submitted photo: Eva Marci)
Q&A with Eva Marci and AJ Lehikoinen on Swing Dance Club
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year’s resolution?
Snow more memories: Green Action Club members and sponsor unpack climate change’s effects on wintertime memories
Snow more memories: Green Action Club members and sponsor unpack climate change’s effects on wintertime memories
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year’s resolution?
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Humans of CHS: What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: Geography Test
Humans of CHS: Geography Test
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “Celebrate the Season”
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: August/September 2024
Month In Review: August/September 2024
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 28
Connections: January 22
Connections: January 22
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: January 9
Connections: January 22
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Connections: November 19
Connections: October 30
Connections: October 30
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 12
Mini Crossword: November 12
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: November 4
Wordle: November 4
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 4
Wordle: October 4
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: October 31
Word Search: October 31
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars”? [MUSE]
Review: "Wicked" is a worthy adaptation of a legendary musical [MUSE]
Review: “Wicked” is a worthy adaptation of a legendary musical [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

ASL students, teacher reflect on importance of learning sign language, inclusion of deaf community

Catherine Guo
January 29, 2025
Catherine Guo
Seniors Maddie McElwee (left) and Rosie Martin (right) respond to a question using sign language during their American Sign Language class period on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2024. Martin said part of what she loves about ASL is being able to communicate with her friends in a unique way. “I like being able to talk with my friends and have nobody else know what we’re saying,” Martin said.

For Gabriella Morge, American Sign Language (ASL) student and junior, ASL is more than just an interest. Every day, when she returns home, Morge uses the language to communicate and stay in touch with her deaf mother. Though she is currently enrolled in this school’s ASL courses, Morge said she is fluent and has been learning sign language since she was a kid.

“(My mom) basically taught me all I know,” Morge said. “I feel like it’s helped me get a lot closer to her and build sort of a stronger connection than other people.”

The relationship between Morge and her mother is likely to become an increasingly common occurrence in the world’s future. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1 million young adults are at risk of permanent hearing loss, and that number is only projected to rise. The WHO approximates that nearly 2.5 billion people are estimated to have some degree of hearing loss by 2050 due to a combination of factors that range from unsafe listening practices to ear infections. 

With the deaf population beginning its increase over time, representation and acknowledgment of sign language have also developed, according to ASL teacher Joseph Wheeler.

“I feel that society continues to progress and embrace diversity more as time passes,” Wheeler said via email. “With that, there’s more respect towards and appreciation for sign language. You see it in TV shows and movies more than ever before.”

Understanding Complexities of ASL

Despite growing awareness for sign language across the United States, today, only about 1,000 out of approximately 100,000 public schools nationwide offer ASL courses, though that number is a drastic increase when compared with data from several decades ago. 

Joseph Wheeler, American Sign Language teacher, converses with his class using sign language during his afternoon period on Nov. 26, 2024. Wheeler said he would love any opportunity for more students to learn sign language. “Having more ASL classes would be great and would provide more opportunities to learn (the language),” Wheeler said. (Catherine Guo)

Rosie Martin, ASL student and senior, said she feels there is a certain disconnect in schools when it comes to learning ASL in contrast with other foreign languages.

“We only have one class here and one teacher. I feel like it’s probably because a lot of kids don’t feel the need to take it,” Martin said. “A lot of students don’t really feel near (the deaf community) like it doesn’t affect them. I think putting them in this kind of environment, even making it, like going as far as to make it a required class, and just getting it out there could help a lot.”

One of the overarching causes of ASL’s slow integration into public school systems is the failure to acknowledge ASL as a language in its own right, often viewed as a derivative of English. According to Wheeler, such an idea is an extremely common misconception.

“ASL is a full-fledged language. It’s not just English,” Wheeler said. “It has its own grammar, syntax and rules, and you can discuss any topic in depth.”

Morge said that with sign language comes a unique culture of expression that is not often focused on.

“Body language is really important, even with other languages,” Morge said. “I think it’s the most important part of any language, and being able to use it effectively.”

Martin shared the same sentiment, pointing out how emotional communication is conveyed differently through other indicators like facial expression and body language rather than words.

“It’s really interactive with your emotions,” Martin said. “You can’t say anything about your emotions out loud, so you have to learn how to express and connect with your emotions in a completely different way.”

Similarly. Wheeler said that ASL’s distinctive use of the body allows for communication benefits that may not come with spoken languages.

“Everything is expressed visually as opposed to audio or sounds,” Wheeler said. “For me, it’s more expressive, more three-dimensional. We are able to describe things in a 3D fashion and be able to be specific with the location of people and objects.”

Promoting Inclusivity

In today’s world, usage of sign language spans far wider than just deaf culture and community, according to Wheeler. ASL has the possibility to become a serviceable tool for any individuals who have trouble with verbal interaction.

“ASL is also used by other people with challenges in communication such as autism and people who are mute,” Wheeler said. “They discover ways to communicate that don’t have them communicate verbally.”

Despite having no plans to enter a career directly related to ASL, Morge said she sees sign language play an important role in her future as a useful skill when speaking with others.

Katelyn Chen

“I think in any career, knowing more than one language, especially one with such a big population is really important if you’re trying to communicate with customers or clients or anything,” Morge said.

Additionally, Morge said as in any culture, knowing the people’s language was a sign of courtesy. Expanding on her thoughts, she also said she felt knowing ASL was an important way to connect with the deaf community.

“The people that use it are not only foreign speakers, they’re people with disabilities,” Morge said. “Learning it is almost a form of respect, and just being able to talk with them is really cool.”

Martin said there was a uniqueness in having the ability to converse with a deaf individual through their language. Martin said she expected that when she got older, she and her grandfather, who went deaf early in his life, would be able to continue to become closer.

“Being able to talk to somebody without actually ‘talking’ to them is really special,” Martin said. “A lot of people speak Spanish or French and all that, but being able to learn sign language is so unique, being able to communicate with someone like that.”

Ultimately, Wheeler said learning and using American Sign Language is a wonderful instrument for expression for all people, regardless of their hearing ability.

“Why limit yourself to communicating through sound?” Wheeler said. “Why not include your hands? Your faces? I believe that everyone should know sign language so they can express themselves in every way they can.”

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal