Technical Advisory Committee passes one-year mark online, continues to serve Hamilton County

January marks one year since the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) transitioned from a monthly meeting to conducting plan review comments online.

The TAC is a collection of members from each city department that review projects and plans within Hamilton County, which includes Carmel. The Hamilton County Health Department joined the committee to be better aware of and support any new restaurants, pools or businesses that want to operate in Carmel.

Amy Ayers, an environmental health specialist for the Hamilton County Health Department, plays a crucial role in this process. She provides guidance on food safety and public health requirements, permitting and supporting both new and existing businesses that may need a food service permit to serve food to the public within the county.

With the TAC now utilizing an online plan review system, Ayers said it was important to foster strong relationships with businesses moving forward.

“We believe in having a solid relationship with each business within the county to not only start each off on the right foot but to also provide continuous support and answer any questions that may come up,” she said.

Junior Liz Clark serves as class president, cross-country captain, and WyldLife leader for middle schoolers. She said she enjoys being actively involved in the community and hopes the TAC will be able to implement new outdoor additions over the years.

“I would say that I’d like to see some more trails and such in Carmel. I enjoy staying active, so a change in scenery along routes that I walk is always fun,” Clark said. “I think these changes in Carmel give a lot of people opportunities to connect and grow as people.”

Junior Jack Miller is a member of Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council, a youth-led organization that empowers students to benefit others and the Carmel community as a whole. He said the improvements made in Carmel by the TAC have been beneficial and popular, with a large consensus among the people it affects.

“The new bike paths on 106th Street and in other places have made it much easier and safer to travel by bike in Carmel,” he said. “Improvements to the Monon have also made it more enjoyable to walk or bike.”

Miller is also among the many looking forward to new improvements in infrastructure in upcoming years.

“I’m especially excited for the widening of the Monon Trail between Walnut Street and City Center Drive because it’ll extend the Midtown section all the way to the Palladium,” he said. “Also, improvements around Main Street and Midtown make it attractive to stay downtown to socialize after school.”





