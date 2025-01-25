Carmel Key Club partners with Carmel Medlife to host fundraiser drive for California fires

Carmel Key Club and Carmel Medlife’s “Give a Frock” fundraiser info. To donate, drop off items to A219 of E232 before Jan. 31. (Source: @carmelkeyclub Instagram)

As the new year begins, Carmel Key Club has partnered with Carmel Medlife, a club aiming to give medical care to low-income areas, to host a fundraiser to help victims of the California wildfires. The fundraiser hopes to collect clothing, personal care items and toiletries for the people affected.

David Jiang, Key Club president and senior, said the fundraiser drive is a great way to help the people in California who have lost their homes and personal belongings.

“The ‘Give a Frock’ fundraiser is a really great opportunity for Carmel students to donate any old clothes or unused hygiene products for the people who have lost their homes as a result of the ongoing California wildfires,” Jiang said. “We partnered with Carmel Medlife for this project to give people the opportunity to gain service hours for donations and to increase the volume of donations we collect as well.”

Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward said this fundraiser is a great way to help people struggling in California after losing their homes.

“It just breaks my heart everytime I hear stories of people losing all of their belongings in the fires. Some even lose animals they love dearly and that is a really sad reality of these wildfires. There are lots of people who will never be able to go to their house again and lose all of their personal items with sentimental value,” Ward said. “I’m glad Carmel Key Club is hosting this fundraiser to give back to the people who have lost a lot of their belongings. This fundraiser allows Carmel kids to help people on the other side of the country feel somewhat normal after having their lives turned upside down.”

To donate, drop off any clothing items or personal care items to A219 or E232 before Jan. 31. To learn more about the fundraiser, visit the Carmel Key Club Instagram account.