Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Asini Jayarapu and Emma Hu
Culture influences continue to modernize ballet
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Wicked
New Year's resolutions: A pointless and ineffective method of goal-setting
Setting a New Year’s resolution is a great way to create a successful future
Graphic Perspective: Wikipedia as a source
Children’s museums: A return to curiosity and wonder
Nature determines an organism’s characteristics more than the nurturing it receives
Technical Advisory Committee passes one-year mark online, continues to serve Hamilton County
Sensory Skate Day provides unique opportunity for individuals with special needs
Senate to host their annual Winter Formal
Juniors Krish Gajaria and Andrew Fechtman pose for a picture at their most recent Pages for Progress event. Gajaria said, "One of the most rewarding aspects of Pages for Progress has been the overwhelming support and enthusiasm from the community." (Submitted Photo: Krish Gajaria)
Junior Sruthi Sreehari completes the community survey in the Carmel Clay Public Library. Incoming Superintendent Thomas Oestreich said, “I wanted to reach as many community stakeholders as possible to provide feedback because I believe, and also our school board believes, that it's important to hear from our community on how we're doing and if there are areas that our community feels we need to improve on.”
Senior Priscilla Smith hugs her friends and celebrates the Black Student Alliance "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 25, 2024. Smith said Black Student Alliance is a club dedicated to empowering Black youth in Carmel. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)
Junior Faith Spittal sings worship during youth group at Mercy Road Church on December 15th. The song brought a sense of peace to the service.
Sophomores Shreya Kumar and Vaishu Parnasala practice their team multimedia presentation (TMP) for AP Seminar during class. Kumar said, “In AP Seminar we spend a lot of time on research. Most of class is spent on work time for our upcoming research papers.”
Junior Allison Shen gives a math lecture at Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. Shen said her non-profit aims to help students who struggle with math.
Sophomores Lorie Cai and Nikhil Muragan wrap a snow globe that Nikhil plans to gift one of his friends for Christmas in SSRT on Dec. 2. Murugan decided to participate in a Secret Santa event because he thought it would be a valuable bonding experience with his friends. During the holiday season, many extracurricular classes and individual friend groups engage in gift exchanges.
A New Era of College Football
Photoessay: Women's Swimming Invitational Dec. 27
Carmel football looks to the future after former coach John Hebert steps down
Q&A with tennis coach Daniel Brunette on tennis court remodeling
Photoessay : Women's Basketball Game Dec. 10
Juniors Emma Miller and Luke Boyce perform for the Rising Stars members during the club’s meeting on Jan. 16. The Indiana Thespians State Conference will take place from Jan. 24-26.
Senior Isaiah Henderson films a video for Carmel Film Club. He founded the club to express his love for film. (Submitted Photo: Isaiah Henderson)
Lights, Camera, Magic! Interactive JAM
Sam Cooke
Christkindlmarkt Review
Brick by Brick: LEGO as a Tool for Student Creativity and Expression
Students, counselor discuss impacts of toxic productivity at CHS during Self-Love Month
Junior Eva Marci and senior AJ Lehikoinen pose at a swing dance event in Indianapolis. (Submitted photo: Eva Marci)
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Snow more memories: Green Action Club members and sponsor unpack climate change’s effects on wintertime memories
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: Geography Test
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: August/September 2024
Word Search: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 28
Connections: January 22
Crossword: January 15
Mini Crossword: January 9
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Connections: October 30
Connections: October 18
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 12
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: November 4
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 4
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: October 31
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review: "Wicked" is a worthy adaptation of a legendary musical [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
Categories:

Setting a New Year’s resolution is a great way to create a successful future

Laasya Avula
January 28, 2025

As the calendar turns to a new year, millions of people around the world make new year’s resolutions. Whether these resolutions are to save money, lose weight, travel more or simply be kinder, they have become customary for many people. While some people laugh off the impact of these resolutions, believing they never last, these goals can be very powerful. New year’s resolutions help us reflect on our lives, drive us to take action, foster a positive outlook and encourage accountability. These resolutions are not just something that fades after a few weeks—they can lead to genuine personal growth.

As the new year begins, many people feel the weight of the past year—its triumphs, its failures and the missed opportunities. The new year provides a vital and rare moment to pause and reflect on the ups and downs in the journey of the past. It’s a chance to consider what truly matters, what we want to change and what we want to carry forward. This opportunity to reflect on our beliefs and reassess our priorities at the end of each year isn’t just about regrets; it’s about embracing the lessons of the peace and deciding how we want to grow as individuals in the approaching year.

Making a resolution can feel like gaining authority over your life, providing empowerment. For instance, committing to exercise every morning isn’t just about getting physically fit; it’s about telling yourself, “I can do this.” In a world that often feels chaotic, resolutions offer a moment of control. Small actions toward a goal, such as joining a gym, saving money or learning a new skill, make us feel like we are headed in the right direction. This feeling of control can be empowering, reminding us we have agency in our lives, even when everything around us feels out of our hands.

Kodai Fujita

Setting resolutions for the new year can also help us to shift our mindset to one of growth and improvement. Without resolutions, it’s easy to get stuck in the past—harboring resentment over mistakes or feeling like we’re not “enough.” Setting a resolution, no matter how big, can cause a change. Instead of seeing our past missteps as failures, we begin to view them as stepping stones, part of the process. This optimistic outlook might also affect other aspects of our lives. For example, someone who makes an effort to improve their health would not only feel better physically but also more confident and good about themselves. Focusing on what we can change, rather than what’s wrong, can be motivating, particularly when there is already an abundance of negativity in today’s world.

One of the greatest aspects of setting a new year’s resolution is the motivation it can inspire. When you initially establish a goal, there is typically a burst of energy or bout of enthusiasm. However, the challenging aspect is remaining committed to it, which is when accountability kicks in. Sharing your resolutions with friends, family or social media adds an element of pressure to keep you to your goals. Additionally, having a particular objective—such as working out three times a week or saving a certain amount monthly—provides a way to track your advancement. Accountability doesn’t just keep us honest; it fuels our drive, reminding us that progress, no matter how small, is still progress.

Ultimately, new year’s resolutions revolve around being accountable for your actions. They prompt us to contemplate our principles, enable us to act, assist us in cultivating a positive attitude and increase our sense of responsibility. In a world that can sometimes seem disheartening, setting resolutions serves as a reminder we have the ability to transform and better our lives. Certainly, not every resolution will achieve total success, yet the experience itself remains worthwhile. Even if everything doesn’t turn out flawlessly, the effort you invest can result in beneficial transformations.

So, as you set your resolutions this year and start to work toward them, remember it’s not about perfection; it’s about the journey. Every single action taken is an investment in your future. The goal is more than just achieving, it’s evolving into a better person. With every resolution made, every goal set, you are shaping the person you’re becoming.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Laasya Avula at [email protected].

