Carmel Choirs begin auditioning for incoming choir members, choirs prepare for upcoming competitions

Carmel Choirs is currently hosting their auditions for the 2025-2026 school year. The auditions will take place Feb. 7 and 11 during SSRT for new members.

According to choir director Katherine Kouns, “We’ll be listening to everybody and trying to figure out where to place everyone for the coming school year and then we’re also opening it up to any students in the whole school that are not currently in choir. If they want to join, they can just come on over and sing for us and we’ll figure out a place for them.”

She said, “I want students to know that even if they’ve never been in choir at all, if they’d like to take the elective just for fun and add some singing to their day, it’s never too late.”

In addition to that the competition choirs (Ambassadors, Accents, New Edition and Allegro) are preparing for upcoming competitions this February.

Senior Alexander Richardson, Ambassadors and Select Sound member said, “[The competition choirs] will be going to Chesterton, Franklin Central, Lafayette, Jefferson, Brownsburg high schools, and then to Nationals in Tennessee.”

Kouns said, “They are all very, very busy putting their shows together and fine tuning everything like costumes and all the stuff that goes into that.”

Richardson echoed a similar statement, and said, “With the competition season and the much more difficult music that we’re going to have to be learning, it’s a lot more commitment and a lot more time spent in and out of class on the numbers that we’re learning. Both the physical and mental commitment to the choirs are going to ramp up.”