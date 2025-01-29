Carmel Choirs begin auditioning for incoming choir members, choirs prepare for upcoming competitions

  • HILITE NEWS EARNED 1ST PLACE IN NSPA BEST OF SHOW LARGE SCHOOL WEBSITE
HiLite
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Asini Jayarapu and Emma Hu
Culture influences continue to modernize ballet
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Wicked
New Year's resolutions: A pointless and ineffective method of goal-setting
Setting a New Year’s resolution is a great way to create a successful future
Graphic Perspective: Wikipedia as a source
Children’s museums: A return to curiosity and wonder
Nature determines an organism’s characteristics more than the nurturing it receives
Technical Advisory Committee passes one-year mark online, continues to serve Hamilton County
Sensory Skate Day provides unique opportunity for individuals with special needs
Juniors Krish Gajaria and Andrew Fechtman pose for a picture at their most recent Pages for Progress event. Gajaria said, "One of the most rewarding aspects of Pages for Progress has been the overwhelming support and enthusiasm from the community." (Submitted Photo: Krish Gajaria)
Junior Sruthi Sreehari completes the community survey in the Carmel Clay Public Library. Incoming Superintendent Thomas Oestreich said, “I wanted to reach as many community stakeholders as possible to provide feedback because I believe, and also our school board believes, that it's important to hear from our community on how we're doing and if there are areas that our community feels we need to improve on.”
Seniors Maddie McElwee (left) and Rosie Martin (right) respond to a question using sign language during their American Sign Language class period on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2024. Martin said part of what she loves about ASL is being able to communicate with her friends in a unique way. “I like being able to talk with my friends and have nobody else know what we’re saying,” Martin said.
Senior Priscilla Smith hugs her friends and celebrates the Black Student Alliance "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 25, 2024. Smith said Black Student Alliance is a club dedicated to empowering Black youth in Carmel. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)
Junior Faith Spittal sings worship during youth group at Mercy Road Church on December 15th. The song brought a sense of peace to the service.
Sophomores Shreya Kumar and Vaishu Parnasala practice their team multimedia presentation (TMP) for AP Seminar during class. Kumar said, “In AP Seminar we spend a lot of time on research. Most of class is spent on work time for our upcoming research papers.”
Junior Allison Shen gives a math lecture at Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. Shen said her non-profit aims to help students who struggle with math.
A New Era of College Football
Photoessay: Women's Swimming Invitational Dec. 27
Carmel football looks to the future after former coach John Hebert steps down
Q&A with tennis coach Daniel Brunette on tennis court remodeling
Photoessay : Women's Basketball Game Dec. 10
Juniors Emma Miller and Luke Boyce perform for the Rising Stars members during the club’s meeting on Jan. 16. The Indiana Thespians State Conference will take place from Jan. 24-26.
Senior Isaiah Henderson films a video for Carmel Film Club. He founded the club to express his love for film. (Submitted Photo: Isaiah Henderson)
Lights, Camera, Magic! Interactive JAM
Sam Cooke
Christkindlmarkt Review
Brick by Brick: LEGO as a Tool for Student Creativity and Expression
Students, counselor discuss impacts of toxic productivity at CHS during Self-Love Month
Junior Eva Marci and senior AJ Lehikoinen pose at a swing dance event in Indianapolis. (Submitted photo: Eva Marci)
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Snow more memories: Green Action Club members and sponsor unpack climate change’s effects on wintertime memories
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: Geography Test
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: August/September 2024
Word Search: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 28
Connections: January 22
Crossword: January 15
Mini Crossword: January 9
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Connections: October 30
Connections: October 18
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 12
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: November 4
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 4
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: October 31
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review: "Wicked" is a worthy adaptation of a legendary musical [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
Carmel Choirs begin auditioning for incoming choir members, choirs prepare for upcoming competitions

Aida Karim
January 29, 2025
Select Sound member vocalizes emotionally during Holiday Spectacular during the opening night of holiday spectacular.

Carmel Choirs is currently hosting their auditions for the 2025-2026 school year. The auditions will take place Feb. 7 and 11 during SSRT for new members. 

According to choir director Katherine Kouns, “We’ll be listening to everybody and trying to figure out where to place everyone for the coming school year and then we’re also opening it up to any students in the whole school that are not currently in choir. If they want to join, they can just come on over and sing for us and we’ll figure out a place for them.” 

She said, “I want students to know that even if they’ve never been in choir at all, if they’d like to take the elective just for fun and add some singing to their day, it’s never too late.”

In addition to that the competition choirs (Ambassadors, Accents, New Edition and Allegro) are preparing for upcoming competitions this February.

Senior Alexander Richardson, Ambassadors and Select Sound member said, “[The competition choirs] will be going to Chesterton, Franklin Central, Lafayette, Jefferson, Brownsburg high schools, and then to Nationals in Tennessee.”

Kouns said, “They are all very, very busy putting their shows together and fine tuning everything like costumes and all the stuff that goes into that.” 

Richardson echoed a similar statement, and said, “With the competition season and the much more difficult music that we’re going to have to be learning, it’s a lot more commitment and a lot more time spent in and out of class on the numbers that we’re learning. Both the physical and mental commitment to the choirs are going to ramp up.”

  Holiday Spectacular Q&A with students Sophomore Kayla Aba, Choir student in Holiday Spectacular What got you into choir? I've sung my whole life. I was doing choir in church, I did choir in elementary school. I kind of took a break during middle school and…
  Students share a growing passion for music in the modern generation According to a 2022 survey by YouGov, younger generations are increasingly more familiarized with playing instruments and creating music. This widespread exploration of music took on a deeper meaning for many teenagers worldwide. Junior and singer Faith Spittal said she…
  Q&A with Maddie Arroyo and Julia Hohne on World Food Championships win Junior Madeleine "Maddie" Arroyo and senior Julia Hohne were recently crowned champions of the World Food Championships (WFC) Junior Competition held on Nov. 8.  What was your experience like participating in the World Food Championship?  Arroyo: My experience was totally…
