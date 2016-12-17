Women’s Swimming and Diving Send Care Packages to Troops

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sophomore Rachel Young swims during practice. The Greyhounds have a meet on Dec. 27 against Lawrence North High School, Hamilton Southeastern High School, and West Lafayette High School.

The CHS women’s swimming and diving team partnered up with the men’s swimming and diving to help send care packages to military troops stationed in Iraq. For Head Coach Chris Plumb, whose father served in the military, it was a great way to have the team bond in the beginning of the season.

“To witness our athletes come together outside the pool, and put a smile on their face, and for them to know that there are more important things in life, and to really make the world a better place is great,” Plumb said.

Senior swimmer Ellie Kight, was one of the leaders of the project. As one of the team captains, she helped coordinate the effort to send care packages containing food, hygiene supplies, books, puzzles and cards, among other things.

“It was really cool to see all the other swimmers give back to the community and I read some of the notes they wrote and it kind of showed a new side to people I already knew really well,” Kight said.