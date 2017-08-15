Net Neutrality: On the issue of net neutrality, both sides should work together to create a stronger solution.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On May 18, the Federal Communications Commision (FCC) voted to scale back net neutrality protections. Net neutrality, which is the concept that internet service providers should treat all data on the internet equally regardless of the source, has been a pressing issue for a while, and hence it is important to consider the implications of the FCC’s decision.

At first glance, net neutrality sounds desirable. It prevents internet service providers from blocking websites, throttling data and discriminating against certain websites. Removing such regulations, proponents argue, carry negative implications for the consumer and small websites who may suffer from partnerships between internet service providers and large corporations. Proponents of net neutrality do not wish for situations like this to occur, and act to protect the freedom of the internet.

However, the FCC believes net neutrality is stifling investment in broadband internet. In studies from PPI and USTelecom, researchers found that domestic investment in broadband had declined accompanying the implementation of net neutrality policies. By reducing net neutrality regulations, the FCC hopes to promote investment that it believes will lead to technological expansion and the accelerated spread of broadband internet.

Ultimately, the purpose of this column is to help the reader realize that neither side is wrong or right. The truth is, both sides just need to take a step back and work together to find a solution that works for the both of them–not just on this issue, but in politics in general.

Reach Allen Zhang at [email protected].