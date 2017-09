A Trip Down Main Street: CHS students explain the benefits of attending events in the heart of Carmel Downtown Carmel is home to numerous events organized by CHS students. More specifically, the students of Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) host events that aim to benefit the community and nonprofit organizations. CMYC adviser Kelli Prader said the council is…

Climate Change for the Better: Experts from Purdue University will come to Carmel to educate the public on… Climate change is an accepted theory by most scientists and 70 percent of Americans, according to a recent study by Yale and George Mason universities. But while those who believe in the phenomenon say they know of its global impact,…

A New Legacy: Principal Tom Harmas discusses CHS culture, plans as incoming principal Q: Why did you agree to become the principal of CHS? A: I think anytime that you look at everything that is Carmel High School from the outside, you think what a great school with students who come ready to…

School vs. Sports: CHS students struggle to balance academics, athletics Slowly but surely, the days of the gladiator have been swept to the wayside and the age of the modern, intellectual warrior has emerged. As such, the evolution of sports has been drastically altered by the structural changes in society.…

Stronger than Terrorism: Boston bombing film sparks controversy and awareness among CHS students and staff Onthe afternoon of Monday, April 15, 2013, two young men detonated a homemade bomb at the finish line of the annual Boston Marathon. Since the attack, the event has been nationally publicized and is now being portrayed in a film…