Split Personality: Horror vs Gore Movies

Get Scared: With Halloween approaching, CHS students discuss the science behind fear As Halloween creeps around the corner, many students at CHS are beginning to celebrate this holiday by watching scary movies and visiting haunted houses. While some students anticipate this time of the year and look forward to participating in these…

Homecoming Horror Stories : Students Discuss Embarrassing Homecoming Experiences “My freshman year, my sisters were seniors and they did the Trike Race and they made it into the finals in front of the whole school. One of my sisters was the second leg so it was on the back…

A New Legacy: Principal Tom Harmas discusses CHS culture, plans as incoming principal Q: Why did you agree to become the principal of CHS? A: I think anytime that you look at everything that is Carmel High School from the outside, you think what a great school with students who come ready to…

New Coach, Same Goals: Cross country coaches and athletes discuss the legacy of old head coach and plans with… This seventh consecutive state championship, as well as a fourth-place finish in the 2016 Nike Cross Nationals, Mark Ellington of the women’s cross country team will not be returning this upcoming season as Head Coach, citing family reasons to retire…

Trumping Expectations: Students, staff compare expectations during Trump’s campaign to those now Junior Sasha Matsuki said she is generally disappointed but not surprised when she sees the latest news regarding President Donald Trump and his policies. However, Matsuki said she wanted to have positive expectations going into his presidency. “Before (Trump) won…