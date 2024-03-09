Despite “Barbie” Oscar snubs, Gosling deserves his nomination, exemplifies humility in Hollywood [opinion]

When the 2024 Oscar snubbings of director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie shocked the public, supporting actor Ryan Gosling responded. Gosling said he was disappointed about the snubs, which he said he felt ironically contradicted the message of “Barbie.”

In an eloquent public statement on the event, Gosling portrayed his admiration and respect for both Gerwig and Robbie, reflecting his personal character as a humble and socially-aware actor. During the casting process, Robbie also said she took into account Gosling’s qualities and personality.

“[The producers] couldn’t imagine anyone else being able to do all the things he needed to and also have the humility to be Ken,” Robbie said in a statement to Variety. “A lot of big male movie stars wouldn’t do a film with a female director where their character isn’t the title of the film.”

As a consumer reading and observing his reaction from the screen, I feel Gosling has a likable personality; which he’s also shown through his jokes and generally charismatic disposition in interviews.

Personality analyst Eric Wen’s video cites Gosling’s awareness of others and individualistic thinking. But not only is Gosling one of Hollywood’s most relatable stars, he’s also one of the most talented. Employing what he calls “escape-room style” acting, comparing unlocking safes and doors to unlocking a character’s motivations and thinking, has paid off in his career. His metaphorical approach to acting has helped him land roles in a multitude of films encompassing a wide range of genres and styles.

Robbie also cited Gosling’s acting ability, especially through balancing both dramatic and comedic elements of Ken’s role. Oscar nominations of his performances in “Half Nelson” and “La La Land” exemplifies the versatility and diversity of his characters as well.

Thus, while the recent events regarding the Oscars have disappointed many, including me, I still firmly believe Gosling’s performance and reaction were more than “Kenough” to demonstrate his skill and character as an actor.