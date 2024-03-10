Oscars season drama is inevitable with snubs (and not-snubs), but the drama is what makes it fun [opinion]

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
The Academy selection process is biased, should be improved
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
March 2024 Interactive News Briefs
GKOM council members Zack Sears and Landon McAfee review the presentation for their next connections session. According to McAfee, GKOM council members are assigned a topic to create a presentation on, which is discussed during the first session of SSRT before meeting with freshmen during the second session.
GKOM process applications, prepare for next meeting
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
CHTV to start looking for members next year
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.
Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries
READY TO REMINISCENCE: Seniors Sandra Yang (left) and Pragathi Arunkumar (right) discuss their plans to travel together during summer break on Nov 20th, 2023. “We really wanted to go on a senior trip this upcoming summer so we can make the most of our summer because it is very likely we will go to different colleges,” said Arunkumar.
Students, counselor discuss impact of high school friendships, staying in touch after graduation
Senior Terri Xie draws on a phone during their TCP release period on Feb. 13th, 2023. I usually draw on my phone because its more convenient, said Xie. (Submitted Photo: Terri Xie)
Students, teacher discuss development of AI on art
Juniors Mariam Morad (left) and Laila Abumahfouz (right) take pictures during SSRT on Feb. 16, 2023. “I started wearing the hijab because many Islamic scholars have agreed that wearing the hijab is mandatory,” Morad said. “However, this is not the only reason I wanted to wear the hijab because it represents who I am as a Muslim.”
Hijabi students, teacher discuss experience with and stigma surrounding hijab
Junior Tenise Machaya (left) studies during SRT. “Having a designated study period really helps with my time management and I try to use it as best as I can.”
Students, teacher reflect on inclusivity of educational spaces for Black students
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Junior Cole Terbush plays hockey for the Indy Fuel Academy. Terbush said he enjoys how being a student athlete keeps him busy. (Submitted Photo: Cole Terbush)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Cole Terbush balances hockey and ballet
Lewis Hamiltons move to Ferrari will limit his future success [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
The Carmel boys varsity basketball head coach Ryan Osborne coaches from the sidelines against Lawrence North on Feb. 1st. Junior Mackenzie Woods said that the pep-band really helps motivate the team
Students, athletic director discuss importance of behind-the-scenes workers in sporting events
Oscars season drama is inevitable with snubs (and not-snubs), but the drama is what makes it fun [opinion]
Despite Barbie Oscar snubs, Gosling deserves his nomination, exemplifies humility in Hollywood [opinion]
Meet your Mr. Carmel Candidates
The Carmel Palladium displays Frost on Feb. 20th at 8 p.m. Frost was displayed nightly from Jan. 27.
Frost Palladiscope Photo Gallery
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Aden Burke (left), Bryant Burke (middle) and Chase Burke (right), triplets and seniors, discuss their childhood growing up. Aden said the triplets wore different colored shirts as children to differentiate themselves.
Q&A with Aden, Bryant and Chase Burke on experiences being triplets
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Review: “One Day” broke me for the second time, but this time it hurt worse [MUSE]
Review: “Ginny & Georgia” is a dramatic and poorly made emotional rollercoaster–and I loved it anyway [MUSE]
Review: Season two of “Our Flag Means Death” is a disappointing sequel to the groundbreaking first season [MUSE]
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: March 8
Connections: March 7
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: March 3
Mini Crossword: March 2
Connections: March 8
Oscars season drama is inevitable with snubs (and not-snubs), but the drama is what makes it fun [opinion]

Emma Hu
March 10, 2024

The Oscars. The Film Lover’s Super Bowl. The Movie Critic’s World Cup. Widely regarded as the most important award show of the entire season, Oscars night is packed with excitement. However, amid all the excitement, there is always something else running rampant: drama. 

Each year, without fail, somebody, somewhere finds something to complain about. From the moment the nominations for the awards are announced, and for months after the show, movie lovers all over the world have something to say. As a self-proclaimed movie lover, I find myself agreeing with a lot of the different opinions I see and hear online. 

For example, this year’s Oscars lineup—the “Best Actress” lineup in particular—has spurred a lot of discussion already. “Barbie” actress Margot Robbie failed to earn a nomination this year, despite giving what critics have called “one of the best performances of her career.” The Academy’s lack of acknowledgment of Robbie’s performance sent many fans into angry, finger-pointing spirals. 

While I do think Robbie’s portrayal of the beloved Barbie toy was one deserving of praise, I didn’t see a problem with her not receiving a nomination. Yes, she gave an incredible performance, but did it really stand out? Was it really as good as some of the other performances that were nominated this year? Or the performances that have won in the past? Plus, it’s not as if her work on the film went completely unnoticed. As a producer for the film, Robbie was nominated in the “Best Picture” category. 

The bottom line is, even though Robbie gave a fantastic performance, her competition this year was, simply put, better. 2023 brought the film community strong performances from multiple repeat nominees, with Emma Stone, Annette Bening and Carey Mulligan all receiving heavy acclaim for their respective work—the competition pool was already swimming with sharks. Those performances, plus the stunning work done by first-time nominees Lily Gladstone and Sandra Hüller were enough to knock Robbie out of the pool altogether. 

I was particularly impressed by Gladstone and Hüller. Gladstone’s portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon” was raw, heartfelt and just exceptional. Her honesty and dedication to telling the stories of the Osage Natives’ tragedies were awe-inspiring and heart-wrenching. Gladstone undoubtedly gave one of the best acting performances of all time, and this very performance made her the first Native American to be nominated for the “Best Actress” award. Hüller’s intense, mind-twisting depiction of a wife accused of her husband’s murder was thrilling and bone-chilling. The monologue she gives in a flashback scene easily makes its way up my list of best monologues given by an angry, wronged wife (though, Rosamund Pike’s “cool girl” monologue in “Gone Girl” still takes the cake). The versatility of Hüller’s character leaves every single watcher feeling sympathetic, yet so confused by the end of the movie. 

On the other hand, there were undeniably a number of snubs for this year’s awards, starting back at the “Best Actress” category. Greta Lee gave an immaculate rendering in Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” touching all audiences with her unique perspective on love, permanence and fate. Lee gives a phenomenal breakout performance as Nora, one that I would even consider to be better than some of the other “Best Actress” nominations. The movie as a whole analyzes life and regret in a light that I’ve personally never seen before, and it just wasn’t given enough praise. 

Furthermore, the absolute masterpiece that is Sean Durkin’s “The Iron Claw” received zero nominations—none. From the moment I set eyes on this movie, I have truly never been the same. Durkin follows the notorious wrestling dynasty, the Von Erichs, through triumph and tragedy, painting a beautiful image of brotherhood, grief and sacrifice, with standout performances from Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich. The fact that there was absolutely no recognition of Efron, White, Durkin or anybody involved is astounding to me. Each character was meticulously modeled after their real-life counterpart, with just enough individual flair from each actor. Each scene is shot with such intensity and drama, you literally cannot look away. The Academy truly made a mistake by not even giving it one nomination. 

As you can probably deduce by now, Oscars season is intense. Everybody has an opinion, everybody has a bone to pick with the Academy, and everybody just wants to see their favorite win. But like I said, Oscars night is one of the most exciting nights of the year for some, and arguably it’s the drama that makes it so exciting. The Academy might make terrible decisions, a host might get slapped across the face for their jokes, and the presenters might even announce the wrong movie for an award, but it is all of these little mishaps that make the Oscars the biggest night for film.

