Controversy Caution. Think about gratitude instead of current controversies this Thanksgiving season.

PERSPECTIVES, Staff Editorials

Feeling tense on the Internet? it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the current political climate in our society, with controversies constantly bringing tension to people all across the country. While such internal conflicts are far from being resolved, everyone should pause and remember that differences in opinions can be overcome if both parties are willing to proceed in a civilized and open-minded manner.

An example of such a feat can be traced back to the 1600s. The last Mayflower Pilgrims survived a bitter winter, all thanks to the generosity of the Wampanoag Indians. In an expression of gratitude, the colonists held a harvest feast and invited the natives over, uniting two groups that couldn’t have been more different. Today, we celebrate Thanksgiving as a day of symbols for unity, gratitude and humility.

Despite their differences, the colonists and the natives were able to put aside all their predispositions and com

e together as one. So why can’t we do the same today? Every day, new disputes pop up over all sorts of media forms. Some of them are small scuffles, while others are contentious wars that have been prolonged

for years. No matter the subject, people throw attacks at each other, hiding behind the anonymity of the computer or phone screen, taking advantage of the accessibility of television, social media and other websites.

There will always be controversies, no doubt. But on a day where one can easily spark the flames to another heated debate with a simple tweet or text, it is crucial to avoid deepening existing divisions. If a discussion is absolutely unavoidable, tak

e the time to formulate a polished and respectable response, taking into account the other party’s beliefs. Stray away from “loaded” language, which will only ignite distrust and raise defensive alarms on both sides.

This upcoming Thanksgiving, we invite you to think about the deeper meanings behind the holiday, and how they relate to the problems of our society right now. The first settlers of the United States set an example for us to follow by keeping an open mind and heart. Though there will always be conflict, Thanksgiving may be the one day when we can put down our colloquial weapons and join hands in a symbol of unity. Even if it’s just for one day, may the tensions melt into peace and acceptance of all people living in the United States of America.