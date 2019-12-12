So Many Stickers: With growing trend of covering laptops, water bottles with stickers, take a look at students’ decorations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“I first saw this trend of putting stickers all over your computer a long time ago so I decided to also do it. I first put on only a couple of stickers, and as the years went on, my collection just kept growing. My two favorite ones would probably have to be my “Stranger Things” sticker because that’s my favorite TV show and my “good vibes” stickers because it reminds me to be positive.”

“I think this is my favorite sticker that I have. When I was on a mission trip through my church, this quote was said throughout the trip and it really resonated with me and I wanted to continue to remember it even when I was done with the mission work.”

“I chose to put the stickers on the inside because I like the clean look on the outside with the Apple sign. I decided to put a few of my favorite stickers like Rick from my favorite TV show Rick and Morty and a Shell gas station sticker because that has been the only gas station I have ever used since I started driving.”