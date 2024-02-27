Hijabi students, teacher discuss experience with and stigma surrounding hijab

Every Muslim’s journey with the hijab is different. For junior Mariam Morad, she started wearing her hijab right before high school.

“I started wearing the hijab because many Islamic scholars have agreed that wearing the hijab is mandatory,” Morad said. “However, this is not the only reason I wanted to wear the hijab because it represents who I am as a Muslim.”

Similarly, junior Laila Abumahfouz also started her journey before high school.

“I decided to start wearing [the hijab] then to start high school on a new page to represent the modesty and morality embedded in Islam and deepen my relationship with God,” she said via email.

Math teacher and hijabi Sara Atlihan echoed a similar sentiment.

“I felt like I was ready at that time to wear the hijab, as well as the religious purpose,” she said. “(Hijab) to me is modesty and part of my identity as a Muslim.”

The hijab is a religious head covering Muslim women wear and a core part of Islamic principles. However, there has been a growing amount of debate surrounding the hijab. In November 2023, the EU made a ruling that public employees may be prohibited from wearing religious covering. The EU’s rationale behind this decision is to maintain a neutral administrative environment. This decision directly conflicts with hijabis who wear the hijab for various reasons. World Hijab Day was on Feb. 1 and hijabs around the world commemorated the occasion.

Abumahfouz said that there are a large amount of misconceptions surrounding the hijab.

“One of the most common misconceptions when people see the hijab often root from Western views, such as that we are ‘forced to wear it’ or it is apparently a ‘symbol of oppression,’” she said. “As hijabis, we get to choose which practices are best for us without having to contend with anybody else’s expectation. We show that an uncovered head is not what liberation looks like.”

Morad said she had a different experience with the portrayal of hijab in the media.

“I think overall the hijab is portrayed well on social media,” she said. “There are many hijabis that post information that informs others about both the hijab and Islam, which I think is really beneficial.”

Abumahfouz said she has her own way of dealing with the stigma around wearing the hijab.

“Throughout my journey with hijab, there has been no major discrimination that I have faced. There may have been some Islamophobic comments here and there, but I don’t notice it anymore. I feel like when I remember the purpose of wearing it, it really helps me to just disregard people’s opinions or views of me,” she said.

Morad said she had a similar perspective.

“I’ve definitely had my fair share of experiences of rude encounters, but I never really let it affect me. I’ve gotten dirty looks from others before, but for me personally I don’t really get upset by it,” Morad said. “Every time something negative happens to me because of the hijab, I just remind myself why I wear it, and that I’m proud of being a hijabi despite what anyone else thinks.”

Abumahfouz said she enjoys the sense of community she receives from other hijabis.

“In my opinion, the most beautiful aspect about wearing the hijab is the universal acknowledgement that we give each other, regardless of race and background. I could be in public and see another hijabi, and we will say hello to each other knowing we are wearing it for the same purpose and go through very similar journeys,” she said.

Morad said the hijab is a way to convey her identity as a Muslim woman.

“To me, hijab is a way of showing my identity as a Muslim and how I represent myself to all the people around me,” she said. “It’s also a way to show others around me that I’m a Muslim without having to say anything, which I think is really nice.”

Abumahfouz said she agreed with Morad.

Atlihan said, “When I wear the hijab, I am aware that I am Muslim and I am proud of my Muslim identity.”

Abumahfouz said that the hijab is more than just a head covering.

“In Islam, the word ‘hijab’ refers to the set of practices we follow for a modest lifestyle. Muslim men are also required to be modest; clothing that is tight-fitting and not appropriate is not allowed,” she said. “In our holy book, the Quran, the subject of modesty actually addresses men first, such as lowering their gaze. Finally, whether the woman’s hair is covered or not is not a measure of how religious she is. Every Muslim is on their own journey with God.”





