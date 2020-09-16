Graphic Perspective: Sleep Schedules

Science Bowl to begin tryouts, determine teams In the upcoming months, Science Bowl will have tryouts to determine the A, B and C teams. The first three meetings were call-out meetings for virtual-only students, Carmel cohort students and Greyhound cohort students, according to president and senior Noah…

Colleges should reconsider the use of standardized tests, go test-optional for admissions Whenever I think about the junior year of high school, I think about the stress of taking the SAT, ACT or other standardized tests. I picture stressed out students trying to balance studying for these tests, heavy course loads, extracurriculars…

folklore: A Track-By-Track Breakdown [MUSE] foreword: It’s been a few days since Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, “folklore,” and I’ve finally (somewhat) recovered from the surprise drop. This album represents many firsts for Swift. It’s the first time she’s released two albums within…

Student athletes speak out about impacts, changes to fall sports due to COVID-19 Ever since CHS closed in March due to COVID-19, sports have never been the same. As the new school year starts, fall sports are among those that will see new restrictions and requirements put forth to limit the spread of…

Book Review: Their Eyes Were Watching God [MUSE] I recently finished reading Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston, and I just had to write a review. The book reads exactly like the type of literary classic you would read in school, except that it’s written…