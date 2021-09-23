With upcoming “Dune” release, see how science fiction (sci-fi) captures CHS students’ imaginations

Film industry innovations without theaters brings their success into question Before COVID-19, rising senior Sarah Patel went to the theaters to watch “Jumanji: The Next Level” with a group of friends. At the time, if someone wanted to see a new blockbuster movie they had to go to…

Science Department to focus on helping students develop soft skills The science department this year is going to focus on helping students develop soft skills in addition to the skills they already learn within their science classes. Jennifer Drudge, the science department chairperson, emphasized the importance the department will be…

STEM Club first meeting on Sept. 20, new student led events begin Senior Manav Munsunuru, president of the science, technology, and engineering (STEM) Club, is preparing for another year. Being a mostly student-led organization, it is up to the club leaders to direct and guide the events that occur for the club,…

Curriculum changes in English, history departments inspire alterations in content representation for teachers, students For junior Laura Martens, taking the AP Literature course last year was an eye-opening opportunity to read an array of different books. “We read The Great Gatsby, Frankenstein (and) As I Lay Dying as a class,” Martens said. “But then…

On eve of National Public Lands Day, students volunteer to help protect public lands in Carmel National Public Lands Day is this Saturday, and volunteering for public lands lends more attention to environmental groups at this school. CHS has a variety of opportunities for students to get involved with public lands and ecological maintenance. Because of…