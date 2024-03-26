CHS Computer Science Honors Society opens application for the 2024-2025 school year

Applications for CHS Computer Science Honors Society (CSHS) are open via a Google form linked on their Instagram page. CSHS is open to juniors and seniors who have taken one of the following classes: AP Computer Science Principles, AP Computer Science A, PLTW Cybersecurity, or ACP Computer Science Principles.

President and senior Alexandra “Sandra” Yang said, “I think what CSHS really means to me is a way for us to use computer science, take it beyond the computers and the code and actually apply it to make a real-world impact, to make a better life for those around us.”

According to CSHS adviser Carey Anderson, the core values of CSHS are service, equity and excellence. Anderson said, “So those three values are what we try to express every single day when we’re inside computer science classes.”

Anderson said, “I think sometimes like a next level where sometimes they don’t get to have all the creativity inside a computer science class for various reasons. I think it gives them a way to get with like-minded people to go a little further with that.”

Yang said, “(CSHS) brings together all these disparate people who are all really interested in computer science as a career or as a hobby or just as you know, something to learn.”