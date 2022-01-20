Event offers sensory-friendly opportunity for people, families to skate

Next Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ice at Carter Green the Sensory Skate will take place. Sensory Skate is a sensory-friendly event for families with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Sensory Processing Disorder or any type of special need. Admission and ice skates for the whole family are also free of charge. Along with this, all ages are able to attend this event.

During the event, the ice rink will be closed to the general public. No lights or music will be on in order to lessen stimulants. Wheelchairs will be able to be on the ice rink and ice walker supports are available for attendees to use.

According to Transition Coordinator Kellie Freeman, the first year the Sensory Skate took place five years ago, in 2017.

“We have had these Sensory Skate nights since 2017 and they have grown in attendance each year…depending on the weather conditions. But we have had up to 50 to 60 people,” she said.

Some members of inclusive clubs here, Best Buddies and Unified Sports, said they plan to participate in the Sensory Skate event. Sarah Larkin, captain of Unified Sports and junior, said the Sensory Skate event will have a positive impact on those who will attend.

“It’ll get the kids excited, a lot of things overwhelm them and they get overwhelmed easily and I think it’s a really nice thing because they’ll be able to enjoy themselves skating,” she said.

According to Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), around 5 to 16% of people have a sensory disorder. The Sensory Skate itself allows the Carmel community to bring awareness to individuals who may have different needs in order to participate in certain events.

Along with this, it allows these individuals who have these different needs able to participate in events they may not be able to.

Freeman said, “I think an event like this helps everyone see that modifications can be made so that everyone can have access to an event.”

Carmel has started to incorporate more sensory-friendly events. For example last October, Carmel Parks and Recreation hosted a sensory friendly trick-or-treat walk. This was the first stepping stone to more sensory friendly events for all.

Kailey Schulz, Best Buddies club president and junior, talked about the importance of these events.

“It’s important because nowadays we are so in our own little world, I think perspective is a key to understanding people in general and you learn so much about yourself and others by interacting with these kids,”she said.

Through events like Sensory Skate, Freeman said individuals can learn more about themselves and others and get a deeper understanding of others. The event will highlight those who typically do not have access to certain activities due to their disabilities.

Freeman said it is very important to have a support community.

She said, “We are very fortunate to live in a community where they reach out and make a difference for everyone.”