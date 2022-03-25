Basketball players address impact of March Madness tournament on training, college decisions

While Men’s March Madness is more widely recognized, the women’s tournament is growing Arguably one of the most prominent and widely recognized tournaments in American sports, the men’s March Madness tournament is happening now, with millions of fans tuning in to see their favorite teams in action. In 2021, CBS Sports reported that…

Pep band member, basketball player celebrate impact of live music on game atmosphere The super bowl LVI’s half- time performance featured five different artists—Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary L. Blige and Kendrick Lamar—each contributing to the show to engage the live audience. Halftime shows and the live performance they provide increase the…

Athlete Spotlight: Pole vaulter, junior Julia Dong steps into varsity, looks forward to track season What benefits are there to participating in pole vault? Pole vault is very fun. (It’s) good for strength training and exercise. Pole vault also, unlike other sports or running events that I have done like hurdles, doesn’t hurt my shins…

Coaches, athletes work together to lead teams to success To date, Carmel athletic teams have earned 157 team state championships. That kind of success often puts coaching staff in the public eye. It is inevitable for high school coaches at this school to experience some form of pressure. This…

Science Olympiad wins first place in State Tournament The Science Olympiad team competed in the State Tournament this past Saturday, winning first place overall. Club sponsor and science teacher Cynthia Henry said the team had hoped to win first place and participated in several different events. “We [prepared]…