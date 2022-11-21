Review: are the U4Ts, some of the most popular tactile switches, overhyped or worth the buy? [MUSE]

The U4Ts, one of the most popular tactile switches, an overall rating

The Gazzew Boba U4T “Thocky” Tactile is one of the most sought-after tactile mechanical switches on the custom market. After all, its extremely high build quality as well as its sound profile make it an extremely attractive choice for custom mechanical keyboards. However, this review will be focused on the pearl-top 62g variant (full polycarbonate housing). They’re 65 cents per switch, which is by no means cheap but not terribly expensive either. They come with long-pole stems for compatibility with south-facing LEDs and Cherry profile keycaps.

Smoothness: 9/10

The U4T’s keypresses are extremely smooth with very little scratchiness, especially after applying lubricant (GPL 205g0), the switch has essentially no scratchiness at all. The stem wobble is extremely minimal and it is perfectly acceptable even with high-profile keycaps.

Sound: 8/10

These switches are lubed and used in a Keychron C1 (tempest and foam modded) with MDA profile keycaps, no desk pad. Your keyboard sounds may differ.

Even though all keyboards will make your switch sound different, the U4Ts provide a neutral pitched sound that overall is fairly sharp and pronounced. However, you can definitely change this by modifying both your board and switches. The factory lube means that there is zero spring or leaf ping, and the switch definitely lives up to its hype in this factor.

Weighting: 10/10

The 62g variant feels perfectly weighted, and even for long essay-typing sessions my fingers have never gotten tired. It is very nice and tactile without being necessarily sharp, and unlike mainstream tactile switches such as Gateron or Cherry MX browns, the tactile bump is right at the top of the keypress, and I definitely prefer this style of bump.

Typing Performance: 10/10

The lubed Boba U4Ts provide an extremely satisfying tactile typing experience. The tactility isn’t extremely sharp, especially compared to other switches such as T1s and Zealios, however, this less aggressive press-feeling makes it an extremely good contender for those looking for a medium tactile experience especially after lubing.

Gaming Performance: 10/10

Even though many people consider linear switches to be superior to tactiles for gaming, I believe the opposite is true with the U4Ts. The keypresses must be extremely deliberate and controlled, which I definitely prefer over the possible accidental keypresses that could happen with linear switches. However this is absolutely my personal preference.

Overall Score: 47/50 = 94%

Conclusion: The Boba U4T is overall an extremely good tactile switch. Although it doesn’t necessarily live up to its “thocky” name, as sound depends on many different factors that aren’t the switch. Your choice of housing, plate, and whether or not you lube them. They’re a great switch, but you could consider other switches such as the JWK T1s for a cheaper and more tactile experience (not necessarily better), or the Durock Anubis for a less pronounced and aggressive switch.





