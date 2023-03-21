In light of Youth Arts Month in March, CHS Art Show to showcase students’ artistic accomplishments

Community members walk past the artworks on display at the Carmel Clay Public Library. Florence Hargitt, National Art Honor Society and senior, said, “I think the art show is beneficial because not everyone outside of art classes is really exposed to art made by their peers and it’s a truly enlightening experience seeing a diverse spectrum of creativity in one place.”

Throughout the month of March, the CHS Teachers and Students Art Show will display works of all media created by CHS students of all grade levels and their instructors at Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL). Established 10 years ago, the art show will showcase a series of media, including ceramics, jewelry, photography, drawings, paintings, fiber arts and more. According to art department chair Jennifer Bubp, the CHS art show’s initial goal was to create a project-based learning experience for the students.

She said, “We thought it would be fun to exhibit teacher work with student work to show the relationships of the age-old master-apprentice mentorship that occurred as far back as the Middle Ages, and still lives on organically in the art studios at CHS today.”

Additionally, Bubp said students should participate in the art show.

“Students build their confidence levels as artists when they willingly display their work for the public audience,” Bubp said. “All artists struggle with questions, like ‘Is my work important? Is it finished? Will it reach others on an emotional level? Have I been authentic in my work?’ This exhibit allows for students to reflect on these important questions and gather feedback on their work from others.”

Senior Anya Moffatt said she enjoys the experience of having her art presented to the public.

She said, “I love creating certain (types of) art and it’s extremely cool that people want to see it. So whenever it’s in the art show or displayed to the public, I’m always excited.”

Moreover, she said, “I always think it’s fun to show off what you can do and even if it’s not good, it’s always cool to see your art where other people can see it and it’s a great way to express yourself.”

Furthermore, Florence Hargitt, National Art Honor Society (NAHS) president and senior, said the art show features distinct artistic styles from various students.

Hargitt said, “I think the art show is beneficial because not everyone outside of art classes is really exposed to art made by their peers and it’s a truly enlightening experience seeing a diverse spectrum of creativity in one place. We all are in the same school system, yet everyone has different approaches to projects, colors and ways of expressing themselves.”

Bubp said students could be inspired by other artists in the show.

She said, “Students gain wisdom and technical understanding when exhibiting alongside other artists. They learn how to display their work professionally and gather feedback from the public audience.”

Overall, in celebration of Youth Arts Month in March, Hargitt said everyone should appreciate any form of artistic achievement.

Hargitt said, “It’s vital, in a way, to see how strangers and friends across all age groups come together and share this wonderful, proud moment of artistic accomplishment even though all of their pieces are so unique. Art can help you look into another person’s mind, which in some cases can change your perspective on things within your own life.”